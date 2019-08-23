BCCI senior selection committee has shortlisted Vikram Rathour to be the new batting coach of team India. Bharat Arun and R Sridhar will be retained as the bowling and fielding coach of team India respectively.

The senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected three candidates to serve as the batting, fielding and bowling coach of India on Thursday. The selection committee has shortlisted the candidates on priority basis and the top names in each of the category including the batting, bowling and fielding will be appointed to serve as the respective posts after the execution of the formalities related to Conflict of Interest. Vikram Rathour is the most favourite name to serve as the batting coach of team India, on the other hand, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar will be retained as the bowling and fielding coach of team India respectively.

Vikram Rathour has played around 6 Test matches and 7 ODIs in 1996 without much success but was a star domestic player for Punjab. He was a senior national level selector under the chairmanship of Sandeep Patil.

The 50-year old Rathour previously applied for NCA batting consultant and for the Under-19 batting coach’s position too but his application was held as his brother in law was the chairman of the Under-19 Committee.

According to the recommendations of the selection committee, the current batting coach of India, Sanjay Bangur came second and former batsman of England Mark Ramprakash was third in the priority list.

The other important members of the support staff who were removed from their role include Sunil Subramanium, who got removed due to his misbehaviour with the diplomats of the Indian Government at the India tour of West Indies. He got replaced by Girish Dongre.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App