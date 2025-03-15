Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match

Real Madrid comes into this match after an exhausting 120-minute battle against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Match


Real Madrid will look to maintain their La Liga title push as they face Villarreal on Saturday, March 15 (IST). Fresh from their dramatic UEFA Champions League Round of 16 victory over Atletico Madrid, Los Blancos will aim to keep pace with league rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the race for the Spanish top-flight crown.

Real Madrid’s Title Chase and Villarreal’s UCL Ambitions

Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently sits level on points with Barcelona, though the Catalans have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid trails by just one point, keeping the title race wide open. On the other hand, Villarreal is battling for a top-four finish, sitting fifth in the standings five points behind Athletic Club but with a game in hand. The Yellow Submarine will be eager to close the gap and secure direct UEFA Champions League qualification.

Match Details: Villarreal vs Real Madrid

  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025 (IST)
  • Time: 11:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

Where to Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live in India?

Football fans in India looking to watch the Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga clash live may face some disappointment, as the match will not be broadcast on any TV channels in the country. However, viewers can catch the live streaming of the game on the GXR World app and website.

Can Real Madrid Overcome Fatigue?

Real Madrid comes into this match after an exhausting 120-minute battle against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. With star players having pushed themselves to the limit, squad rotation could play a key role in Ancelotti’s strategy against Villarreal.

As the La Liga title race heats up, every point counts for Real Madrid, while Villarreal will be equally determined to strengthen their European hopes. Fans can expect an exciting encounter at Estadio de la Cerámica.

