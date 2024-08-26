Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, recently disqualified from the 50-kg final at the Paris Games, was honored with a gold medal by the Sarvkhap Panchayat on Sunday. This gesture came amidst her ongoing struggle and activism in the wrestling community. Addressing the gathering, Phogat emphasized that her battle is far from over, stating, “My fight has not ended; it has rather just begun. The fight for our daughters’ honour has just started.”

A Tribute to Resilience and Support

Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics, due to being overweight by 100 grams on the day of her final match, was a significant blow to her Olympic dreams. Despite this setback, she has received overwhelming support from her community and fellow athletes. Phogat was actively involved in protests against the Wrestling Federation of India’s then-chief, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who faced allegations of sexual harassment. This activism underscored her commitment to addressing systemic issues within the sport.

Phogat reflected on her experiences, saying, “When I could not compete in Paris, I felt very unfortunate. However, upon returning to India and witnessing the immense love and support, I realize how fortunate I am.” She highlighted that the gold medal awarded by the Haryana Khap is more meaningful to her than any Olympic medal, symbolizing the community’s solidarity and encouragement.

Community and Support

The award ceremony, held in Haryana, was a testament to the strong community backing Phogat has received. Such gestures are intended to motivate other women athletes by showing them that their communities will stand by them, even during challenging times. Phogat expressed her deep gratitude for this recognition, stating, “I will forever be indebted for this honour, which surpasses any medal.”

Upon her return to India, Phogat was met with a grand reception at the IGI airport, where hundreds of supporters, including fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and panchayat leaders, greeted her with cheers and traditional celebrations. The display of support from her community was a poignant reminder of the collective strength and solidarity that defines Indian sports.

Phogat’s resilience and the support she has garnered reflect a broader narrative of athletes who face adversities but continue to inspire and drive change within their communities.

