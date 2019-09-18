Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a win over world number 1 player Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. She also kept her hopes alive for the bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championship.

India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday booked her berth for upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the 53kg weight category after knocked out world 1 Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. She won by 8-2 in her second repechage round against Hilderbrandt. Vinesh defeated Sarah 8-2 and will now fight for the bronze medal at the ongoing world wrestling tournament. In her medal bout, Indian wrestler has to face Greece’s Maria Prevolaraki.

After making the way to Tokyo, Vinesh Phogat said she is very happy and relieved to book Tokyo’s ticket but it’s not over yet. She said she has a medal bout and want to grab another medal for the country. The match was a nail-bitter as American wrestler held Vinesh’s right leg on several occasions, but she managed to break the trap using her upper-body weight.

In her another fight today, the hammer of Haryana defeated Blahinya 5-0 in the first repechage round. Although the race for the gold had ended for her on Tuesday after she faced a defeat against Japan’s Mayu Mukaida, defending Champion, at the World Wrestling Championship.

It’s the fourth time that Vinesh has been participating in the World Wrestling Championship and is only 1 win away from her maiden medal. Vinesh will be meeting Greek wrestler’s Maria Prevolaraki in her bronze medal fight. She had started her campaign some Day 5 ago with a dominating 13-0 win over Olympic bronze medallist Sweden’s Sofia Mattsson. But later she lost to Mayu Mukaida of Japan 7-0. However, after her amazing first victory, Vinesh got a lifeline as repechage round which helped her to reach the next round.

