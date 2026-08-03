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Home > Sports News > Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

Three-time Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence after former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal on August 3, Monday despite the sexual allegations' case filed by the women wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict. (Image Credits: X)
Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 15:02 IST

Three-time Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Vinesh Phogat has broken her silence after former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acquittal on August 3, Monday despite the sexual allegations’ case filed by the women wrestlers. Phogat, who was part of the relentless protests that gathered plenty of traction three years ago, confirmed via a lengthy statement on X that they will appeal against the Delhi Court’s verdict.

What is the case about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh all about?

The case about the BJP MP is linked to the FIR registered by the Delhi police following protest by women wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi as allegations of sexual harassment surfaced Brij Bhushan’s tenure as WFI chief. Reportedly, the Delhi Police had lodged a chargesheet of 1500 pages on June 15, 2023 after concluding the investigations about the allegations. In light of that, he was also reportedly denied a ticket defend Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in 2024. Instead, the BJP had to field Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan Singh, who managed to win the seat. Speaking to NDTV after being exonerated of the charges, the 69-year-old claimed:

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The day the accusation was leveled against me, I had said that if the charge were proven, I would willingly hang myself; today, the court has acquitted me and used the term ‘honourably acquitted.’ What’s done is done.”

What did Vinesh Phogat respond to Brij Bhushan Singh’s acquittal?

Taking to X, the 31-year-old stated that she was ‘deeply saddened’ at how the events have turned out:

The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight. We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan. We had to gather a lot of courage to come out onto the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using his influence and political power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names.”



Fellow countryman and wrestler Bajrang Punia has also expressed solidarity with the women’s wrestlers.

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Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict
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Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

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Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict
Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict
Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict
Vinesh Phogat Reacts to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Acquittal, Confirms Wrestlers Will Appeal Delhi Court Verdict

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