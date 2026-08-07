LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid have officially extended Vinicius Jr's contract until 2032, ending Arsenal transfer speculation. The Brazil international, a key figure in Los Blancos' La Liga and Champions League success, remains committed to the Spanish giants after months of contract negotiations.

Vinicius Jr signed a contract extension with Real Madrid till 2032. Image Credit X/@realmadrid
Vinicius Jr signed a contract extension with Real Madrid till 2032. Image Credit X/@realmadrid

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 09:19 IST

Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid’s star winger, renewed his contract with the Spanish powerhouse until 2032, putting an end to any rumors that he could leave the team. The multi-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners released a statement that put a stop to any rumors that the Brazilian may go to England, where he was connected to Premier League winners Arsenal.

Vinicius Jr Contract Extension at Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.’s contract has been extended by Real Madrid until June 2032, resolving months of doubt over his future, the Spanish powerhouse announced on Thursday.

You Might Be Interested In

The 26-year-old Brazil international, who has been a key component of Real Madrid’s assault in recent seasons, has been linked to a transfer to Arsenal, the English champions. June 2027 was the expiration date of his prior contract.

In the statement, Real Madrid said, “Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032.”

Spanish and British media had reported prolonged contract negotiations between the player and the club, while Arsenal were said to be monitoring the situation and exploring a potential move. The extension removes the prospect of Real losing one of their most valuable players on a free transfer.

Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, at the age of 18. In his eight seasons with the team, he has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 titles: two Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups. The young forward has also contributed immensely to all these aforementioned trophies, scoring in the last two Champions League finals that his team won in 2022 and 2024. 

His time with Real Madrid also earned him several individual honours, as he won the ‘Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2024’, was named ‘Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024’, ‘Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024’, ‘Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022’ and ‘Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022’. He has also been included in the FIFA World XI (2024), also twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024) and on three occasions in the Champions League Team of the Season (2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024).

Also Read: Ranjit Bajaj Appointed as Manager, Bibiano Fernandes Retains Head Coach Position For FIFA U-15 World Cup | Minerva Academy Owner Questions AIFF’s Decision

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours
Tags: latest football newsreal madridvinicius jr

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours
Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours
Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours
Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

QUICK LINKS