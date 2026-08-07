Vinicius Jr Signs New Real Madrid Contract Until 2032, Ending Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid’s star winger, renewed his contract with the Spanish powerhouse until 2032, putting an end to any rumors that he could leave the team. The multi-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winners released a statement that put a stop to any rumors that the Brazilian may go to England, where he was connected to Premier League winners Arsenal.

Vinicius Jr Contract Extension at Real Madrid

The Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr.’s contract has been extended by Real Madrid until June 2032, resolving months of doubt over his future, the Spanish powerhouse announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Brazil international, who has been a key component of Real Madrid’s assault in recent seasons, has been linked to a transfer to Arsenal, the English champions. June 2027 was the expiration date of his prior contract.

In the statement, Real Madrid said, “Real Madrid CF and Vinicius Jr. have agreed to extend the contract of our player, who is now tied to the club until June 30, 2032.”

Spanish and British media had reported prolonged contract negotiations between the player and the club, while Arsenal were said to be monitoring the situation and exploring a potential move. The extension removes the prospect of Real losing one of their most valuable players on a free transfer.

Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr arrived at Real Madrid in July 2018, at the age of 18. In his eight seasons with the team, he has played 375 matches, scoring 128 goals and winning 14 titles: two Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, three La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups. The young forward has also contributed immensely to all these aforementioned trophies, scoring in the last two Champions League finals that his team won in 2022 and 2024.

His time with Real Madrid also earned him several individual honours, as he won the ‘Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2024’, was named ‘Golden Ball of the Intercontinental Cup 2024’, ‘Best Player of the Champions League 2023-2024’, ‘Golden Ball of the Club World Cup 2022’ and ‘Best Young Player of the Champions League 2021-2022’. He has also been included in the FIFA World XI (2024), also twice in the FIFA FIFPro World11 (2023 and 2024) and on three occasions in the Champions League Team of the Season (2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024).

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