Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Deal Called Off? Real Madrid Star Returns to Training Amid Strong Transfer Rumours

Vinicius Junior has returned to training with Real Madrid after his post-World Cup break, providing a fresh development amid reports linking the Brazilian winger with a potential move to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old was given time off following Brazil’s campaign at the World Cup. The Selecao’s tournament ended in the last 16 after a 2-1 defeat to Norway, with Vinicius finishing as Brazil’s leading scorer with four goals.

His return to Real Madrid comes at a time when his long-term future at the Spanish club remains a major talking point. Arsenal have reportedly identified the Brazil international as an ambitious transfer target, although a move to the Premier League remains far from certain.

Vinicius Back At Real Madrid

Real Madrid confirmed that Vinicius and Brahim Diaz had returned to the club after their World Cup commitments. Both players underwent medical examinations at the Blua Sanitas Valdebebas Hospital before taking part in their first training session under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

⚽🇧🇷⚪ 𝗩𝗜𝗡Í𝗖𝗜𝗨𝗦 𝗝𝗥. 𝗩𝗨𝗘𝗟𝗩𝗘 𝗔 𝗟𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗢𝗦 🏟️ Vinícius Jr. 🇧🇷 vuelve a los entrenamientos con el Real Madrid ⚪ después de sus vacaciones tras disputar el Mundial con Brasil. 🇧🇷🏆 🔥 El brasileño ya se prepara para afrontar su novena… pic.twitter.com/SCtbXcm0GW — Futbolnamass (@futbolnamass) August 3, 2026

Vinicius’ return does not necessarily rule out a transfer. However, it indicates that the winger remains part of Madrid’s preparations as the club begins its next phase under Mourinho.

The Brazilian has been one of Real Madrid’s most important attacking players in recent seasons and has consistently produced goals and assists at the highest level.

Arsenal Transfer Interest

Arsenal’s reported interest in Vinicius represents one of the most ambitious potential moves of the transfer window. The Premier League champions are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as the winger enters the final year of his contract.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to considering a sale, but the asking price could make any deal extremely difficult. A fee of more than £100 million (€116.7 million) has been mooted, which would place Vinicius among the most expensive potential signings in Premier League history.

For Arsenal, acquiring a player of Vinicius’ calibre would represent a significant statement of intent. His pace, one-on-one ability and goal contribution could add another dimension to their attack.

Why Vinicius Remains In Demand

Vinicius’ numbers underline why Europe’s top clubs continue to monitor his situation. He has recorded more than 30 goals and assists combined in each of the last five seasons, establishing himself as one of the most productive wide attackers in world football.

His dribbling statistics are equally impressive. During the 2025-26 season, Vinicius completed 87 dribbles in Europe’s top five leagues, ranking third behind Lamine Yamal and Yan Diomande.

Is The Arsenal Move Off?

For now, there is no indication that an agreement between Arsenal and Vinicius has been reached or that negotiations have been concluded. His return to Real Madrid training should therefore not be interpreted as confirmation that the Arsenal interest has disappeared.

With his contract situation unresolved and Madrid reportedly willing to listen to offers, Vinicius’ future could remain one of the major transfer stories to watch. For Arsenal, however, landing the Brazilian would require both a substantial financial commitment and Vinicius’ willingness to leave the Spanish giants.