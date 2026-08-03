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Home > Sports News > Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Vinicius Jr transfer news continues to dominate headlines as Jose Mourinho confirms the Brazilian’s return to Real Madrid training amid growing Arsenal interest. The Gunners remain hopeful of securing the winger, while Mourinho looks determined to keep one of Los Blancos’ biggest stars.

Vinicius Jr and Jose Mourinho in frame. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid
Vinicius Jr and Jose Mourinho in frame. Image Credit: X/@realmadrid

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 11:56 IST

Vinicius Jr Transfer Update: The pre-season transfer headlines have been dominated by Vinicius Junior and his possible move to Arsenal. However, Real Madrid’s newly appointed manager, Jose Mourinho, has provided a huge update in the transfer saga. The Portuguese manager has reportedly talked to the management at Los Blancos in an attempt to stop Vinicius Jr from leaving the club. Here is a look at all the details. 

Vinicius Jr to Arsenal: Jose Mourinho Provides Major Update

Taking charge of Real Madrid for the second time, Jose Mourinho clarified his stance on Vinicius Junior’s reported transfer to Arsenal. The Brazilian winger is one of the most experienced players in Los Blancos, which is filled with some fresh faces. Mourinho’s first task before the season kicks off would be to make sure he improves the dressing room environment. 

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Late in the previous season, there were arguments between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni that led to the former being punched by the French midfielder. With him being a big personality himself, the 63-year-old would aim to keep every player happy. 

Speaking about the availability of his players, Mourinho said, “I’m concerned about not having everyone, and I would like to have three weeks of work with the others. It’s not possible. On Monday, Vini Jr, Brahim, and Bernardo will arrive. Little by little, until the boys who played in the World Cup semifinals and final arrive, with the final being only Cucurella.”

Arsenal Looking to Bring Vinicius Jr to North London

Gunners have kept a close eye on Vinicius’ situation at the Bernabeu, where the negotiation process for his contract seems a little obvious, with the parties not really moving much. After the expiration of the Brazilian’s current contract in 2027, the decision-makers at the Emirates Stadium believe that there is a perfect chance to complete a deal which will shock the football community.

The monetary challenges are huge, yet it looks like North London will be Vinicius’ next destination. A report claims that Arsenal would gladly do away with the conventional wages model to secure the player, while image rights agreements could cover a part of the compensation that will be payable to one of the best wingers in the world.

Has Jose Mourinho Found Vinicius Jr’s Replacement?

Jose Mourinho seemed to have found a replacement for Vinicius Jr despite taking charge of the team in a solitary club friendly. The veteran Portuguese manager started academy product Alexis Ciria in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw against Fiorentina. Ciria did not disappoint as he scored in his first start for the senior team. With Vinicius reportedly moving away, the 18-year-old could get some minutes with the senior team. 

Also Read: Football’s New Secret Weapon? How ‘Smart Urinals’ Are Helping Elite Clubs Track Hydration— Explained

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Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours
Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours
Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours
Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Transfer Update: Jose Mourinho Breaks Silence on Brazilian Winger’s Real Madrid Exit Rumours

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