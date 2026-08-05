Vinicius Jr’s Move To Arsenal Finalized? Report Claims Real Madrid Star ‘Closer To Transfer Than Renewal’

Uncertainties continue to brew on whether Brazilian and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr will stay with the Los Blancos or be transferred to Arsenal as the Premier League window stands on the brink of closing. According to reports, Real Madrid are set to have offered an extension with a money of over €360000 for the youngster for over a week but he turned it down. Hence, there are suggestions that Vinicius Jr remains closer to transfer than a renewal.

How much has Vinicius Jr demanded to stay in Real Madrid?

According to reports, the 26-year-old wishes to be at par with teammate Kylian Mbappe, who earns nearly €500000 a week. With Arsenal waiting in the wings, they are looking at the first opportunity to pounce and pouch the left-winger if the deal Vinicius and Bernabeu bosses collapses. The Brazillian star reportedly feels he should be at par with Mbappe in terms of payment, especially since the latter joined the club only two seasons ago. While The Gunners’ manager Mike Arteta remains insistent on getting Vinicius Jr’s services to build on the previous season’s Premier League triumph, Real Madrid’s newly-appointed manager Jose Mourinho also wants the youngster to commit to the club’s long-term plans.

Their offer of £18.8m-a-year contract to Vinicius Jr is equal to what Cristiano Ronaldo earned during his final few seasons with the Real Madrid.

Did Vinicius Jr play in Real Madrid’s Club friendly match against Florentina?

Having had an extended post World Cup-break, the left-winger returned to train with the Real Madrid ahead of their friendly match against Florentina at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria on August 1. However, the Brazil star wasn’t part of the 2-2 draw. Endrick and Alexis Ciria scored for Real Madrid, while Roberto Piccoli and Moise Kean netted for their side, holding the champion side for a draw. Real Madrid’s next fixture is against Ferencvaros on August 8, Saturday.

As for Vinicius Jr, he delivered a promising performance for Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026, netting four goals, with two of them coming against Scotland and one each against Haiti and Morocco. However, the five-time champions suffered an elimination at the hands of Norway following a 2-1 defeat in the Round of 16 clash.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what will be his fate in the coming weeks, with regards to playing for Arsenal or Real Madrid.