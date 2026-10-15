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Home > Sports News > Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior Suspension: Vinícius Júnior has received a four-match ban following his red card against Villarreal, ruling him out of Real Madrid’s El Clásico clash against Barcelona. The Brazilian was suspended for pulling an opponent’s hair and reacting angrily to his dismissal, but remains eligible for upcoming Champions League fixtures.

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:46 IST

Vinícius Júnior Suspension: Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has been handed a four-match suspension following his sending-off during the club’s LaLiga victory over Villarreal. The ban rules him out of this month’s El Clásico against Barcelona, although he remains available for Real Madrid’s upcoming UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian international was sent off during Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabéu after a VAR review overturned what appeared to be his second goal of the game. The incident occurred moments before Vinícius seemingly doubled Madrid’s lead by converting a pass from Jude Bellingham.

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However, the goal was disallowed, and the forward was shown a red card for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair.

Why Has Vinícius Júnior Been Handed A Four-Match Ban?

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed on Wednesday that Vinícius had received a two-match suspension for violent conduct following the hair-pulling incident. He was handed an additional two-match ban for his angry reaction to the dismissal, according to ESPN.

The suspension comes after a difficult start to the season for the Brazilian, who has scored just once for Real Madrid. Head coach José Mourinho had also left Vinícius out of the starting XI for the Villarreal fixture.

Following Real Madrid’s dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday, Vinícius questioned the timing of the suspension and insisted that he had never been violent towards another player.

“They had all day to announce the suspension, yet just as we arrived at the stadium, I was told I’m out for four league games,” the Brazilian star said.

“We’ve never had this [hair pulling] explained to us. Someone from La Liga and the referees’ association always comes to explain the rules, but never this specific point. It was a red card for me, simple as that… I’ve never been violent towards another player. I get hit quite a lot, yet the cards end up going to me.”

Vinícius Júnior Available For Champions League Matches

The four-match suspension applies only to domestic competitions, meaning Vinícius can continue to feature for Real Madrid in Europe. Mourinho therefore named the Brazilian in the starting XI for Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Roma.

Vinícius will also be available for Real Madrid’s upcoming European matches against RB Leipzig on October 21 and AEK on November 4.

However, the domestic ban means the forward will miss El Clásico against Barcelona later this month, dealing a potential blow to Madrid’s attacking options for one of the biggest fixtures of the Spanish football calendar. (With inputs from ANI)

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Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona
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Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

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Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona
Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona
Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona
Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona
Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

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