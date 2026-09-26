Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former India Cricketer Seen in Old-Age Home While Undergoing Treatment | WATCH VIDEO

Vinod Kambli Old-Age Home Video: In yet another disheartening update, it seems Vinod Kambli’s health has deteriorated further. A viral video has emerged from an old-age home where the former Indian national cricket team batter seems to be struggling to speak. The former batter, who pushed through the ranks with close friend Sachin Tendulkar, had failed to fulfill the potential many saw when he played at the domestic level. In recent years, long after his playing career ended, Kambli’s health has deteriorated. In the video, Kambli can be seen praising the facilities of the old-age home.

WATCH: Vinod Kambli in Old-Age Home









Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was seen in a video from an old-age home. The 54-year-old, who has had some bad days when it comes to his health in recent times, can be heard praising the facilities of the old-age home where he is living. In the video, Kambli said, “I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here.”

Vinod Kambli’s International Career With Team India

Vinod Kambli, a close friend of Sachin Tendulkar, debuted for the Indian team in 1991, two years after his friend had taken his first steps as an international cricketer. Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs till 2000 in a nine-year career cut short due to some poor performances. Despite having played his last Test match more than three decades ago, the left-handed batter holds the record for being the fifth and the fastest Indian to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in the longest format.

He had a strong start to his Test career, scoring almost 800 runs in his first seven games. However, his form tapered off as he could only manage 291 runs in the next 10 matches. The poor form meant that he was dropped and never selected in the red-ball team after 1995.

In ODIs, his best came in 1993 and 1994. In the two-year period, Kambli scored 1400 runs in 42 innings at an average of more than 46. However, the next few years like Test cricket saw his form dwindling in One-Day cricket and eventually resulted in his axing.

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