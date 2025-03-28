Vintage Thala Again! MS Dhoni Stuns Phil Salt With Lightning Stumping In CSK vs RCB Clash

Interestingly, this wasn't a one-off. Dhoni had pulled off a similar dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in CSK’s previous outing against Mumbai Indians, proving that class truly is permanent.

In a moment that sent fans into a frenzy, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni pulled off a stunning stumping to dismiss Phil Salt during the high-octane IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The lightning-fast dismissal, reminiscent of vintage Dhoni, showcased the legend’s ageless reflexes and razor-sharp cricketing instincts.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of RCB’s innings, as CSK were desperately hunting for a breakthrough. After being taken to the cleaners early on, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad turned to Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad a move that paid off instantly.

At the age of 43, MS Dhoni is the Best Wicket Keeper in the World 💥 0.14S – Surya Kumar Yadav

0.15S – Phil Salt #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/u5u81K8i96 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) March 28, 2025

Bowling from over the wicket, Noor tempted Salt with a flighted delivery outside off. The aggressive opener danced down the track, aiming to launch it over the covers. However, the ball spun past his outside edge and nestled safely in Dhoni’s gloves. What followed next was pure magic MS Dhoni dislodged the bails in a flash, catching Salt short of the crease by mere milliseconds.

This vintage stumping not only brought back memories of Dhoni’s prime but also left fans in awe of the 43-year-old’s unwavering sharpness behind the stumps. Social media erupted, hailing the moment with captions like “Faster Than Light” and “Thala 7 Still Got It”.

Similar dismissal against MI

Interestingly, this wasn’t a one-off. Dhoni had pulled off a similar dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in CSK’s previous outing against Mumbai Indians, proving that class truly is permanent.

Following Salt’s dismissal, Ravichandran Ashwin sent Devdutt Padikkal packing, bringing Rajat Patidar to the crease to join Virat Kohli. At the time of writing, RCB were 85 for 2, with Kohli on 15* and Patidar on 5*.

As the IPL 2025 season continues, moments like these from Dhoni are a treat for cricket lovers across generations proving yet again why he’s one of the greatest wicketkeepers the game has ever seen.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against RCB At Chepauk