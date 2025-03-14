Vintage Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes Vs Australia Legends In International Masters League Semifinal: Watch Video

Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with a breathtaking knock in the International Masters League semifinal, smashing seven towering sixes en route to a match-winning 59 against Australia.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh rolled back the years with a breathtaking knock in the International Masters League semifinal, smashing seven towering sixes en route to a match-winning 59 against Australia. Fans at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur were treated to a vintage Yuvi special as India Masters stormed into the final with a dominant 94-run victory.

Yuvraj’s Power Show Lights Up Raipur

Walking in at No. 4 in the seventh over, Yuvraj wasted no time making an impact. He sent just his second delivery soaring over long-on, setting the tone for an explosive innings. His power-hitting masterclass saw him dismantle Australia’s bowling attack, particularly targeting veteran leg-spinner Bryce McGain, whom he dispatched for three sixes in a single over. His whirlwind half-century came off just 26 balls, evoking memories of his golden days in international cricket.

India Masters, led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had earlier set the stage with a solid start. Tendulkar’s graceful 42, laced with seven boundaries, provided the foundation before Yuvraj’s fireworks propelled India to a commanding 220/7. The late-order duo of Yusuf Pathan and Stuart Binny added the finishing touches with aggressive stroke play, though Australia’s Daniel Christian managed to pull things back by picking up two wickets in quick succession at the death.

India’s Bowlers Seal the Deal

Defending a daunting total, India Masters’ bowlers came out firing. Vinay Kumar set the tone by removing the dangerous Shane Watson early, followed by the prized scalp of Shaun Marsh. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem then took center stage, bamboozling Australia’s middle order with a four-wicket haul that left their chase in tatters. With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, Australia never found the momentum to challenge India’s imposing total.

With this emphatic win, India Masters booked their place in the final, where they will face either Sri Lanka or the Windies. As Yuvraj walked off to a standing ovation, it was clear—his six-hitting prowess remains as electrifying as ever.

