VIP Box Turns Battleground During RCB vs CSK Thriller: Police Complaint Filed After Seating Dispute

What began as an electrifying match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned into a scene of real-life drama — but not just on the pitch. During the high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a serious altercation broke out between two families seated in the prestigious Diamond Box.

The disagreement over seat entitlement spiraled so far out of control that both parties ended up at the Cubbon Park police station after the match.

Families of Senior Officials Involved in Heated Exchange

According to The Times of India, the altercation involved families of two top-ranking government officers — a senior IPS officer and an income tax commissioner.

The clash reportedly erupted after a seating dispute involving the IPS officer’s son and daughter, and a man from the tax commissioner’s family.

“The daughter stepped away to use the washroom, leaving her purse on the seat to indicate it was occupied. That is when a man came and occupied her seat. When the brother told him to vacate as his sister was all set to return, the man did not budge and an argument broke out between the two. Soon, the sister joined her brother while the man was joined by his wife, the income tax official, and their son. The argument intensified with each hurling abuse at the other. At one point, the confrontation between the IPS officer’s daughter and the man almost went out of control as the man was arguing in her face,” a police official stated in the report.

Despite being surrounded by other VIP spectators, including senior government figures, no one reportedly stepped in to calm the situation.

“What’s more shocking is it all took place in the complimentary hospitality box even as several senior govt officials watched without intervening,” the official added.

Police Complaint Filed With Charges Including Harassment

The IPS officer and his wife were not initially present at the stadium. Once informed of the unfolding incident, they rushed to the venue.

The officer’s wife reportedly contacted police personnel seeking assistance. When no support arrived, she advised her children to file an official complaint at the nearby Cubbon Park police station.

She accused the man “of making unwelcome physical contact and intruding on her (daughter’s) privacy with an intention to offend her.”

Based on the complaint, a case was filed against two unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal intimidation (Section 351), intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace (Section 352), sexual harassment involving physical contact (Section 75), and insulting the modesty of a woman (Section 79).

Authorities Await Investigation Outcome

The confrontation reportedly occurred between 9:40 pm and 10:20 pm. The accused and his wife were later summoned to the police station around midnight.

They were questioned but released, with police officials stating that further action would depend on the findings of the investigation.

