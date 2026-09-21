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Home > Sports News > Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?

Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?

Team India cricketer Vipraj Nigam, currently in Japan with India’s Asian Games 2026 squad and set to feature in the one-off T20I against Japan, found himself at the centre of a fresh development in an ongoing legal dispute. A woman linked to the FIR against Nigam reportedly visited his residence in Awas Colony on Sunday (September 20) and waited outside for nearly two to three hours.

Vipraj Nigam Indulged in Controversy Before Asian Games Showdown, Girl Visits Delhi Capitals Star After FIR
Vipraj Nigam Indulged in Controversy Before Asian Games Showdown, Girl Visits Delhi Capitals Star After FIR

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 14:17 IST

Indian cricketer Vipraj Nigam, who has been selected for the Indian team at the Asian Games 2026, found himself in the middle of a controversy after a woman involved in a police case against him visited his residence in Barabanki on Sunday (Sep 20). The woman reportedly waited outside the Delhi Capitals star’s home in Awas Colony for nearly two to three hours, hoping to meet him and discuss the matter.

Woman Visits Vipraj Nigam’s Residence After FIR

According to Dainik Jagran, the woman, against whom Vipraj had previously filed an FIR, arrived at his home while his mother was present. She waited inside her car outside the residence before speaking to the cricketer’s father over the phone. The father reportedly assured her that he would speak to her after a week, following which she left the location.

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Woman Says She Does Not Want Any Controversy

The woman reportedly stated that she had visited Vipraj Nigam’s home only to speak with him and did not want the issue to create further controversy. Vipraj, meanwhile, is currently in Japan with the Indian team for the Asian Games 2026.

Vipraj was included in India’s Asian Games squad as a replacement for injured spinner Varun Chakravarthy. His selection comes ahead of India’s campaign at the continental sporting event.

What Is The FIR Case Involving Vipraj Nigam?

On November 8, 2025, Vipraj Nigam reportedly filed a complaint against the Hyderabad-based woman at a police station in Barabanki. The cricketer alleged that she had been contacting him through different mobile numbers and threatening to implicate him in a false case.

Following Vipraj’s complaint, the woman reportedly filed a separate case alleging physical abuse against the cricketer at the Expressway police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The matter remains connected to allegations made by both parties.

Vipraj Nigam Set For Asian Games 2026 Challenge

Vipraj Nigam is currently with the Indian cricket team in Japan as part of the squad selected for the Asian Games 2026. His inclusion came after the injury-related withdrawal of Varun Chakravarthy. The cricketer will now look to focus on his on-field responsibilities while the legal controversy continues to attract attention.

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Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?
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Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?

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Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?
Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?
Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?
Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?
Vipraj Nigam FIR Controversy: Woman at Team India Cricketer’s Home While He is in Japan For Asian Games 2026 | What Happened?

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