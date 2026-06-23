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Home > Sports News > VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video

VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video

The viral video showing Harmanpreet Singh leading his teammates to shake hands with the Pakistan hockey players marks a rare moment where sportsmanship took center stage over diplomatic sports templates. While cricket squads continue their strict restrictions, the national hockey team chose to stick to international tournament guidelines while securing a brilliant victory on the turf.

VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video (Image Source: X)
VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 23:15 IST

In London, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s national field hockey team lived up to its spirit of the game as they exchanged handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. The historic gesture took place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre just after the playing of the national anthems before a FIH Pro League high-voltage clash between the two teams. In no time, clips of Indian players lining up to greet their rivals in a rare show of sportsmanship went viral on various platforms.



Indian Men’s Squad Clinches Thrilling Victory In High-Scoring London Thriller

Match Goal Scorers Team Distribution Goal Timing Metrics
Ahmad Nadeem Pakistan 8th Minute
Abhishek Nain India 22nd Minute
Nilakanta Sharma India 24th Minute
Sukhjeet Singh India 40th Minute
Rajinder Singh India 52nd Minute
Abu Mahmood Pakistan 53rd Minute
Moin Shakeel Pakistan 60th Minute


India vs Pakistan: Hockey India Stands Firm On Olympic Charter Guidelines

This post-anthem symbolic move went viral and stoked a huge debate across the country. This has totally ignored the national cricket board and their template of rivalry. Post Asia Cup, if you recall, then Suryakumar Yadav (then former national T20 captain) had taken a firm stand on the issue. 

No national cricket team squad has ever performed the post- or pre-match handshake protocol with the Pakistani counterpart team since. 

But top administrative officials of Hockey India stated that our group had worked within the framework of the Olympic Charter and Hockey India guidelines. The International Federation of Hockey had denied releasing any restrictive operational guidance related to post-match etiquette greetings to the travelling squad during the European leg of their competition.

Also Read – India vs Pakistan Hockey Result: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 Despite Late Fightback in FIH Pro League 2026 Clash in London

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VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video
Tags: Abhishek NainCricket vs HockeyFIH Pro League 2026Handshake ControversyHarmanpreet Singhhockey indiaIndia vs Pakistan HockeyLive Hockey UpdatesLondon Hockey LegViral Sports Video

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VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video
VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video
VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video
VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video

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