VIRAL: Indian Hockey Stars Choose Handshake Over Cricket Team Stance Against Pakistan | WATCH Full Video

In London, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s national field hockey team lived up to its spirit of the game as they exchanged handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. The historic gesture took place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre just after the playing of the national anthems before a FIH Pro League high-voltage clash between the two teams. In no time, clips of Indian players lining up to greet their rivals in a rare show of sportsmanship went viral on various platforms.







Indian Men’s Squad Clinches Thrilling Victory In High-Scoring London Thriller

Match Goal Scorers Team Distribution Goal Timing Metrics Ahmad Nadeem Pakistan 8th Minute Abhishek Nain India 22nd Minute Nilakanta Sharma India 24th Minute Sukhjeet Singh India 40th Minute Rajinder Singh India 52nd Minute Abu Mahmood Pakistan 53rd Minute Moin Shakeel Pakistan 60th Minute

A wrong Pakistan flag displayed during the Pakistan vs India match in the Hockey Pro League. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/gH2jD0f2xo — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) June 23, 2026





India vs Pakistan: Hockey India Stands Firm On Olympic Charter Guidelines

This post-anthem symbolic move went viral and stoked a huge debate across the country. This has totally ignored the national cricket board and their template of rivalry. Post Asia Cup, if you recall, then Suryakumar Yadav (then former national T20 captain) had taken a firm stand on the issue.

IT’S INDIA VS PAKISTAN CLASH TODAY 🇮🇳🇵🇰 Today at 7 PM IST on JioHotstar & Star Sports India Hockey Team have remained unbeaten against Pakistan from last 10 years 🏑🏟️ Let’s beat Pakistan Again 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/SYQVP63vZU — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 23, 2026

No national cricket team squad has ever performed the post- or pre-match handshake protocol with the Pakistani counterpart team since.

But top administrative officials of Hockey India stated that our group had worked within the framework of the Olympic Charter and Hockey India guidelines. The International Federation of Hockey had denied releasing any restrictive operational guidance related to post-match etiquette greetings to the travelling squad during the European leg of their competition.

Also Read – India vs Pakistan Hockey Result: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 Despite Late Fightback in FIH Pro League 2026 Clash in London