Viral Pic | IND vs NZ Final: Yuzvendra Chahal Spotted With RJ Mahvash At ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final alongside RJ Mahvash, fueling speculation about a possible new relationship. The duo was seen together in the stands, and their presence quickly caught the attention of fans and media.

While neither Chahal nor Mahvish have confirmed their relationship, their appearance at the high-profile match has set social media abuzz. Many fans took to Twitter and Instagram to speculate whether Mahvash is Chahal’s new girlfriend, following ongoing rumors about his personal life.

Chahal’s Absence from the Squad

The talented leg-spinner was not part of India’s squad for the tournament, leading to curiosity about his off-field activities. Instead of being on the field, Chahal was seen enjoying the match, adding to the excitement surrounding his personal life.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

RJ Mahvash is a well-known radio jockey and social media personality, recognized for her engaging content and entertaining interactions with celebrities. With a growing fanbase, her connection with Chahal has only intensified public interest.

Fans React on Social Media

Fans were quick to react to the viral pictures and videos of the two together. Some expressed surprise, while others congratulated Chahal, assuming the rumors to be true. Memes and discussions about the cricketer’s possible new relationship have taken over social media platforms.

Yuzi Chahal pakde gye!!! pic.twitter.com/erWARtE90K — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 9, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal spotted watching India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai with Rj Mahvash.

Is there any love affair going on between them? 🤔#YuzvendraChahal #RjMahvash#ChampionsTrophy2025final #INDvsNZ #indvsnzfinal pic.twitter.com/Z2BSL9s0uY — I Love my India 🇮🇳❤️ (@teenagers50) March 9, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal & Mahvash both follow each other on Instagram for a long time. Yuzi bhai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/e29NQMr6NZ — Vinod R Vishwakarma (@we_knowd) March 9, 2025

As neither Chahal nor Mahvish have made an official statement, the speculation continues. Is this the start of a new love story, or just two friends enjoying the game together? Only time will tell!

