Viral Video: Girl’s Priceless Reaction To MS Dhoni’s Dismissal In IPL Match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s dismissal left fans heartbroken during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The moment, which saw Dhoni caught in the deep, was met with frustration from supporters, especially one young fan whose emotional reaction went viral on social media.

A Dramatic Moment in the Final Over

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 20th over when Sandeep Sharma delivered a pinpoint yorker on off-stump. Dhoni, attempting to take it on the full and drive it flat, failed to get the required elevation. The ball went straight to deep mid-wicket, where Shimron Hetmyer executed a brilliant low catch, cutting short Dhoni’s late-game heroics.

As the cameras panned across the stadium, they captured a young MSD fan looking utterly devastated—her shock, frustration, and disappointment mirroring the emotions of countless Chennai supporters. The video spread like wildfire across social media, with fans empathizing with the young girl’s reaction.

Hasaranga’s Brilliance Stifles CSK’s Chase

CSK fought valiantly in their pursuit of the 183-run target, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge with a composed 63 off 44 balls. However, Wanindu Hasaranga proved to be the game-changer for RR, taking 4/35 and dismantling CSK’s chase at crucial junctures.

Despite late fireworks from Ravindra Jadeja (32* off 22) and Dhoni (16 off 11), the target remained out of reach. Dhoni gave CSK a glimmer of hope with a six and a four in the 19th over, where Tushar Deshpande conceded 19 runs. Jadeja added to the excitement with a final-over six, but RR held firm.

Sandeep Sharma Holds His Nerve as RR Seals Victory

With 20 runs needed from the final over, CSK’s hopes rested on their experienced finishers. However, Sandeep Sharma kept his composure, conceding just 13 runs and dismissing Dhoni with Hetmyer’s stunning catch, securing a six-run victory for RR.

Earlier in the match, Nitish Rana’s blistering 81 off 36 balls, featuring 10 fours and five sixes, had set RR on course for a massive total. However, CSK clawed back in the death overs, with Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed sharing two wickets each, restricting RR to 182/9.

Despite the loss, Dhoni’s brief cameo and the emotional response of his fans reaffirmed his enduring impact on the game. The viral video of the young supporter’s reaction was a testament to the deep connection MSD shares with cricket lovers across the world.

