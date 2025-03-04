Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Viral Video | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Furious At Kuldeep Yadav Over Fielding Blunder In Semi-Final Against Australia

Viral Video | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Furious At Kuldeep Yadav Over Fielding Blunder In Semi-Final Against Australia

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen fuming at Kuldeep Yadav over a fielding lapse in India’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. Watch the viral video.

Viral Video | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Furious At Kuldeep Yadav Over Fielding Blunder In Semi-Final Against Australia

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen fuming at Kuldeep Yadav over a fielding lapse in India’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.


During the high-stakes Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai on March 4, spinner Kuldeep Yadav found himself at the center of controversy after a costly fielding mistake. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli were visibly frustrated, with their anger captured in a viral video circulating on social media.

The incident took place in the 32nd over of Australia’s innings when Steve Smith played a shot towards Virat Kohli at the wicket. Kohli, in an attempt to prevent a run, swiftly collected the ball and fired a throw towards the bowler’s end. However, instead of stopping the ball, Kuldeep moved aside, leaving Rohit Sharma, who was backing up the throw, visibly frustrated. The Indian skipper and Kohli were seen venting their frustration, expressing their displeasure towards Kuldeep.

 

India’s Spin Attack Shines Amidst Controversy

Despite the on-field altercation, India’s bowlers performed impressively. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja made crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) in the 23rd and 27th overs, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami struck early, removing Cooper Connolly (0) in the third over, while Varun Chakravarthy sent the dangerous Travis Head (39) back in the ninth over.

Road to the Semi-Final: A Rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup Final

This semi-final clash marked a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where Australia emerged victorious, securing their sixth ODI title.

India had an unbeaten run in Group A, defeating Bangladesh, hosts Pakistan, and New Zealand. On the other hand, Australia finished second in Group B, securing wins over England and Afghanistan. Their match against group B toppers South Africa was washed out. South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday.

Toss Woes Continue for India

India’s poor luck with the toss continued, as they lost their 14th consecutive toss since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Despite this, India opted to field an unchanged XI, sticking to their strategy of playing four spinners—Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav. The pace attack was led by Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, Australia adjusted their squad to match the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai. Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha replaced pacer Spencer Johnson, joining Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell as the spin options. Additionally, 21-year-old Cooper Connolly was included in place of the injured Matthew Short.

With the Dubai pitch expected to aid spin, both teams strategized accordingly, making the semi-final a crucial battle of spin dominance.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell Takes A Risk With His Brain-Fade; Leads Australia To Fold Out For 264

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav fielding mistake Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli angry

