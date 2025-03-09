Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
  HOME»
  Sports»
  • Viral Video, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Plays Dandiya With Stump After Winning The Champions Trophy 2025

Viral Video, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Plays Dandiya With Stump After Winning The Champions Trophy 2025

In a delightful post-match moment, Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma were spotted celebrating their victory in an unexpected way—by playing dandiya with the stumps

Viral Video, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Plays Dandiya With Stump After Winning The Champions Trophy 2025


India’s path to victory in the Champions Trophy was a perfect blend of teamwork and individual brilliance. As the match neared its conclusion, every player rose to the occasion, contributing when it mattered most. Under the calm and composed leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India remained steady despite the mounting pressure. Rohit, always a leader who leads from the front, was named Player of the Match for his stellar 76-run performance, guiding #TeamIndia to a thrilling win.

In a delightful post-match moment, Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma were spotted celebrating their victory in an unexpected way—by playing dandiya with the stumps! The duo was seen in high spirits, sharing their joy with the crowd in a lighthearted and memorable celebration.

Here’s the viral video:

The Winning Game :

The game had its fair share of twists and turns. India was under pressure after Hardik Pandya was dismissed for 18, leaving the team with a tricky chase in the final overs. KL Rahul, however, grew in confidence, and Hardik eased the tension with a much-needed six off Rachin Ravindra. But New Zealand, never willing to give up, kept chipping away at India’s wickets, dismissing Axar Patel for 29, and leaving India at a precarious 5 wickets down.

As the match neared the final 10 overs, the excitement was at a fever pitch. Despite the pressure, India kept pushing forward. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed just two runs short of his half-century, adding another layer of drama. In a crucial moment, Kyle Jamieson dropped a catch off Iyer after he had hit Glenn Phillips for a six, an error that could have changed the outcome of the game.

However, Iyer and Axar Patel steadied the ship, forging a fifty-run partnership that provided India with much-needed stability. With nerves calmed and the finish line in sight, India remained focused and determined, securing a memorable victory and lifting the Champions Trophy once again.

Also Read: India Wins Against New Zealand, Who Is The Player Of The Match?

 

