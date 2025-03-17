Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Virat Bhai Did Not Want To Captain The Side: RCB’s New Addition Jithesh Sharma Reveals Why Kohli Stepped Down

Virat Bhai Did Not Want To Captain The Side: RCB’s New Addition Jithesh Sharma Reveals Why Kohli Stepped Down

RCB's new recruit, Jithesh Sharma, has made a major revelation about the captaincy decision ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Rumors about Virat Kohli taking up the role again have been circulating on the internet since the conclusion of the mega auction.

Virat Bhai Did Not Want To Captain The Side: RCB’s New Addition Jithesh Sharma Reveals Why Kohli Stepped Down

RCB's New Addition Jithesh Sharma Reveals Why Kohli Stepped Down


Royal Challengers Bangalore has put an end to the major speculation regarding who will take over the captaincy of the franchise. Fans already expected Virat Kohli to resume the role when he was retained by the team. RCB has announced Rajat Patidar as their next skipper.

After the mega auction, rumors of Virat Kohli taking up the captaincy spread like wildfire. To end the speculation, the franchise bosses resisted the temptation and went with Patidar. The decision reflected the longer-term vision of the franchise.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB’s new recruit, Jitesh Sharma, who was bought in the auction for INR 11 crore, made a blunt statement in an interview when asked why Kohli wasn’t given the captaincy responsibility.

Kohli’s Captaincy Days Are Officially On ‘Pause’—Patidar Takes The Lead!

In a recent episode of the CricXtasy podcast, RCB’s new recruit, Jitesh Sharma, was asked a series of questions that revealed some insider details.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The first question was about whether he knew about the captaincy decision or not. He said that though the official communication came to him while the news was made public. “I got to know about Rajat Patidar becoming the captain when everyone else got to know. But when you have been around the game for a while, you understand the flow of things. Virat bhai did not want to captain the side,” Jitesh revealed.

When asked for the reasons behind Kohli not taking up the captaincy role, Jitesh said “I don’t know why he did not want to be captain. I am not in the management side of things; when I am, I will let you know. But he has not been captaining in the last 2-3 years, so it felt that he would not do it this year as well. So, I think Rajat was the best option.”

“Rajat definitely deserves the captaincy. He has given his services to RCB for so many years. I have played a lot of cricket with Rajat. I would definitely help him with the captaincy,” concluded Jitesh.

RCB has completely made a new line-up for this season. creating a hush-hush in the fans, with a higher the expectation.

Here Is The Full Squad Of RCB

Virat Kohli (India) | Rajat Patidar (India) | Yash Dayal (India) | Josh Hazlewood (Australia) | Phil Salt (England) | Jitesh Sharma (India) | Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) | Liam Livingstone (England) | Rasikh Dar (India) | Krunal Pandya (India) | Suyash Sharma (India) | Jacob Bethell (England) | Tim David (Australia) | Devdutt Padikkal (India) | Romario Shepherd (West Indies) | Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka) | Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) | Swapnil Singh (India) | Manoj Bhandage (India) | Swastik Chikara (India) | Abhinandan Singh (India) | Mohit Rathee (India)

RCB team director Mo Bobat revealed during the event, that Virat Kohli was considered for the leadership role. Head coach Andy Flower also disclosed the conversation he had with Virat Kohli prior to the event.

“In our discussions with Virat, I thought the integrity and maturity he showed as a man in our discussions regarding the subject, is what I had expected. I really enjoyed talking with him, one of the things that stood out was the energy and passion that he is looking forward to this IPL with. He obviously likes Rajat, respects Rajat both as a person and a player. I think that relationship will be very important and I think you saw in the video earlier, the authenticity with which he spoke. I have a lot of respect for Virat. My experience with him last season, in the first half we were struggling, he was exceptional in changing the fortunes. That experience with him last season only made my respect for him grow,” he said

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Begins Intensive Training Ahead Of RCB Unbox Event

Filed under

RCB Virat Kohli

newsx

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...
newsx

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017
newsx

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?
Conan O'Brien will be hos

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...
newsx

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire
Virat Bhai Did Not Want T

Virat Bhai Did Not Want To Captain The Side: RCB’s New Addition Jithesh Sharma Reveals...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Entertainment

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work Out

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips