Monday, May 26, 2025
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pay Historic Visit To Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir & Hanuman Garhi

This recent visit to Ayodhya follows their January trip to Vrindavan, where they had also received the Maharaj’s blessings alongside their children.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a meaningful visit to Ayodhya on Sunday, where they offered prayers at the Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temple. A video of their spiritual outing quickly spread across social media, capturing the attention of fans and followers.

A Quiet Appearance at the Sacred Sites

The couple was seen in traditional attire, dressed modestly and keeping a low profile during their temple tour. Virat wore a simple off-white kurta, while Anushka chose a soft lavender suit for the occasion.

During the visit, they were guided by senior priest Hemant Das at Hanuman Garhi and were also seen meeting Sanjay Das, the successor of Mahant Gyan Das and the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

“Kohli & Anushka have a deep love for spirituality, culture, God and Sanatana Dharma. They visited Lord Ram Lalla & then took blessings from Lord Hanuman – They also discussed spirituality & mythological things here,” shared Sanjay Das, according to ANI.

Ongoing Spiritual Connections

The Ayodhya visit is part of the couple’s ongoing journey through India’s spiritual heartlands. Just days before, they were spotted seeking blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. It’s known that they frequently attend his spiritual gatherings, often accompanied by their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Earlier this year, they made another spiritual trip to Vrindavan for a session of Ekantik Vartalaap—a deep spiritual conversation—with Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj in Varah Ghat.

During that visit, the saint greeted them with warmth, asking, “Prasanna ho?” Virat replied, “Ji, abhi thik hain,” and Maharaj Ji responded, “You should stay well.”

Family, Faith, and the Present Moment

This recent visit to Ayodhya follows their January trip to Vrindavan, where they had also received the Maharaj’s blessings alongside their children.

Virat and Anushka were married in December 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Since then, they’ve grown their family, welcoming daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in early 2024.

At present, Virat is engaged in the ongoing Indian Premier League season, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He recently made headlines by announcing his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. Meanwhile, Anushka has been keeping a relatively low profile in the film industry, with her last appearance being a cameo in the 2022 film Qala.

Filed under

Anushka Sharma Ayodhya Virat Kohli

