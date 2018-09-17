The swashbuckling Indian batsman Virat Kohli is in form of his life and has been scoring run at an incredible rate across all formats. Given the terrific purple patch that the 29-year-old is enjoying, his recommendation for the highest sports award in the country was in the pipeline from a while.

Mirabai Chanu and Virat Kohli will become third sportspersons in their respective discipline to win Khel Ratna

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and superstar weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu were recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards by the awards selection committee. Both the sporting personalities have had phenomenal 2017 and 2018 in terms of performances in their respective disciplines. In cricket, only Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have won the highly-coveted award before.

In 2017, Kohli scored 1059 runs in 16 Test innings with the help of five fantastic centuries. He superseded his Test stats in ODIs where he scored 1460 runs in 26 matches. Kohli scored seven half-centuries and six centuries in ODIs in 2017 calendar year.

Even in the recently concluded 5-match Test series with England, Kohli was the highest run-getter for India. He smashed two centuries in the series that England won 4-1. The Delhi-born batsman has become the first Indian cricketer after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to top the ICC Test batsman rankings.

Virat Kohli narrowly missed out the selection committee’s recommendation for the Khel Ratna award in 2016 but he has finally received the honour for his massive contribution to the sport.

Elsewhere, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has been making waves in weightlifting. In 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai announced her prowess to the world by securing a gold medal. She had also won a gold at World Championships last year and according to reports, it has been the driving factor in her recommendation.

The 24-year-old weightlifter will become the third weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari and Nameirakpam Kunjarani to win Khel Ratna award, if the Ministry of Sports approves the recommendation.

As per sources, star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was also discussed by the selection committee for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards but no progress has been made on his name so far.

