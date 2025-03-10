Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, there had been growing speculation about the futures of two of India's most prominent cricketing stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, there had been growing speculation about the futures of two of India’s most prominent cricketing stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rumors suggested that one or both might consider retiring from One Day International (ODI) cricket after the tournament, regardless of the outcome. However, both players quickly dispelled these rumors following India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand, which secured them the Champions Trophy title.

In the aftermath of the match, which saw India lift the coveted ICC trophy, the two senior batters made it clear that they were not contemplating retirement. Their confirmation came shortly after a viral video showed them celebrating their win with a lively round of ‘dandiya’ dancing, followed by a series of joyful pictures. The video caught widespread attention on social media, with fans and critics alike eagerly speculating about their future.

Kohli and Rohit had already ended their T20I careers on a high note in June 2024 after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup held in Barbados. With a similar pattern of speculation surrounding their futures in the 50-over format, especially given their underwhelming performances in the months leading up to the Champions Trophy, the win seemed to have silenced the retirement discussions for now.

Although Kohli was not specifically mentioned alongside Rohit in the retirement rumors, a report from PTI before the final hinted that the 37-year-old batsman had been considering his future in ODIs. It was also suggested that Kohli would discuss his position with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, following the Champions Trophy.

However, the pair’s celebratory moments on social media quickly squashed any talk of retirement. After the viral dance video, Rohit responded firmly to the retirement rumors, saying, “Abhi hum koi retire nehi ho rahe (We are not retiring now…),” with Kohli laughing in the background, clearly enjoying the moment.

Kohli’s Take on Retirement

In a light-hearted yet determined response, the 36-year-old Kohli was the first to address the retirement rumors directly, assuring fans that he was not going anywhere. His statement provided a boost to hopes of his continued participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Speaking candidly, Kohli explained, “Oh, for sure. I mean, you know, I, as Shubman (Gill) said, I try to speak to these guys as much as possible, try to share my experience, how I’ve been able to play for so long, try to step in wherever I can to help improve their games. And yeah, it’s only, as they rightly say, when you leave, you want to leave the place in a better position.”

Kohli’s remarks reflected his commitment to continuing his career and contributing to the next generation of Indian cricketers. His leadership and experience remain invaluable to the team as they look ahead to future challenges.

Rohit’s Straightforward Response

Rohit Sharma, known for his calm demeanor, also addressed the speculation in a simple yet effective manner during the post-match press conference. “One more thing. I’m not going to retire from this format, just to make sure that no rumors are spread moving forward,” he stated, effectively closing the door on any talk of his immediate retirement.

Both players’ clear statements reaffirmed their dedication to representing India in the ODI format and indicated that they were fully focused on the upcoming challenges in international cricket.

