LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

Ex-Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has weighed in on Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo's Chances. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo's Chances. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 23:53 IST

Ex-Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has weighed in on Virat Kohli’s and Rohit Sharma’s chances of playing in the 2027 World Cup set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Dhawan, who forged a formidable top three in 50-over cricket with Rohit and Kohli, expressed confidence in the legendary pair, claiming that they can help Team India win the tournament.

“They are legends, they have performed for the country for so many years” – Shikhar Dhawan on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Now exclusively ODI players after retiring from the two international formats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India going down 2-1 in the three-match 50-over series. Despite persistent questions over whether 37-year-old Virat Kohli and 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of their age, the duo have continued to silence critics with strong performances. In the ODI series against England, Kohli struck two half-centuries, while Rohit answered with a fluent century at Lord’s.

You Might Be Interested In


Speaking to ANI, Dhawan praised Kohli and Rohit, calling them legends who have served Indian cricket for many years. He said he has shared a bond with both since they were around 16. Dhawan lauded Rohit’s recent century at Lord’s, saying he responded to a challenging phase with his bat and has consistently proven his ability over the years.


He also hailed Kohli’s fitness and performances, saying the more he is praised, the less it seems enough. Dhawan expressed confidence that both players will add great value to the team and help India win the World Cup.


“They are legends, they have performed for the country for so many years. Whether it’s Virat or Rohit, all of us have had a relationship since we were around 16 years old. They are 2-3 years younger than me. And it’s a matter of great joy that they are preparing now. Rohit recently scored a hundred at Lord’s, so he scored a wonderful century and showed how his bat talks. Well, he’s been showing it for so many years. And when a bit of a tough situation came, he replied with his bat,” Dhawan said.


“And as for Virat, the more he is praised, the less it is. Keeping himself so fit, performing so well. And I’m sure that both of them will add a lot of value in the World Cup and help the team win,” Dhawan added while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation’s (SDF) first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Lab, on Thursday.

They will next be in action when the West Indies visit the sub-continent nation for three ODIs in September-October.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances
Tags: rohit sharmashikhar dhawanteam indiavirat kohli’

RELATED News

Who is Charlie Chauhan? KKR Star Ramandeep Singh Marries Popular TV Actress; Arshdeep Singh Attends | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL: Why is Sri Lanka Cricket Offering Free Stadium Entry For India’s Test Series?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check How To Apply For 1,538 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.bank.in

Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

Why Speaker Om Birla Wants A Porch At Parliament’s Makar Dwar

Why Punjab Govt Transferred Amritsar Police Chief Over Jantar Mantar Terror Remarks

6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

Heavy Rains Paralyse Delhi-NCR: Widespread Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos As IMD Issues Red Alert

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For 2027 World Cup? Former Team India Opener Weighs In On Legendary Duo’s Chances

QUICK LINKS