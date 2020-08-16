Many members of the cricketing fraternity took to social media to congratulate Suresh Raina after he announced his retirement from International cricket. The announcement came right after MSD announced his retirement.

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble on Saturday lauded Suresh Raina for a “wonderful” international career.

Raina, who is the first Indian batsman to register centuries in all three formats of the game announced his retirement minutes after MS Dhoni decided to bid adieu to international cricket. Kumble said that Raina’s exuberance rubbed off on the team and wished him good luck to Raina for his second innings. “Congratulations on a wonderful international career @ImRaina Proud of your contribution. Your exuberance rubbed off on the team. Wishing you the very best in your second innings,” Kumble tweeted.



Indian Skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Raina on a top career. “Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead Smiling face with smiling eyes Thumbs up @ImRaina,” Kohli tweeted.



Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed his “true friend” Raina and wished good luck for his future.

“A great fielder, brilliant aggressive batsman and a true friend @ImRaina well done on your career for our country. Wish you all the luck for your future,” Pathan tweeted.



Raina, always chirpy and bubbly on the field, has always been a team man. The left-handed batsman scored 5,615 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35.31. The left-handed batsman also registered 768 runs in the longest format of the game with his highest score being 120. He will now be seen in action in the upcoming IPL.



The tournament is slated to begin on September 19 in the UAE. Dhoni and Raina are popularly known as Thala and China Thala among the fans of the franchise. Raina is also the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL, only behind Virat Kohli.

