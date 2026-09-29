Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Effect: 2 Plates of Chole Bhature Turned Mumbai Eatery ‘Delhi Se’s’ Fate — From ₹18 Lakh Debt to ₹2 Crore Monthly Sales

Successfully operating a restaurant involves more than just offering quality food. In addition to taste and hospitality, factors such as pricing, location, consistency, and a robust marketing strategy are crucial in determining whether a restaurant merely survives or truly thrives. Celebrity endorsements can be particularly influential, although they often come with significant costs.

For the Mumbai-based eatery Delhi Se, a single Instagram post from a celebrity dramatically transformed its fortunes, reportedly turning an Rs 18 lakh debt crisis into monthly sales of Rs 2 crore.

Abhishek Upmanyu’s Post proves to be the turning point

In October 2021, brothers Jaspal Singh Khalsa and Mahinder Singh Khalsa inaugurated Delhi Se in Chembur. The 250-square-foot establishment featured three tables and nine seats. However, by January 2022, sales began to decline, and by September, the brothers were contemplating closing the restaurant due to an accumulated debt of approximately Rs 18 lakh. The pivotal moment occurred when comedian Abhishek Upmanyu visited Delhi Se and endorsed its chole bhature on Instagram. This endorsement led to an immediate surge in customer visits, although the owners initially underestimated the impact of such a recommendation.

A bankrupt food stall owner almost blocked a persistent caller demanding bank details, having no clue it was Bollywood royalty ordering lunch for the king of Indian cricket. The reason might surprise you. In September 2022, brothers Jaspal and Mahendra Singh were on the verge… pic.twitter.com/JYQXKz8Owt — sportified (@sportified25) September 28, 2026

Subsequently, the endorsement caught the attention of Anushka Sharma. In search of authentic Delhi-style chole bhature for her husband, Virat Kohli, she placed an order for two plates from the establishment. Upon receiving the order, she expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, describing the dish as “Ekdum-Delhi-jaise-Chole-bhature in Mumbai.” According to reports, the sales saw a rapid surge and the outlet now claims to serve 3,000 plates of chole bhature daily and has aggregates a sale of approximately ₹2 crore on a monthly basis.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli stars in India’s commanding victory over the West Indies in the series-opener

On the cricketing side of things, Kohli sizzled in the first of the three ODIs against the West Indies on September 27, Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The right-hander cracked an unbeaten 139 off 88 deliveries as the Men in Blue chased down 297 with eight wickets to spare and needed only 41.4 overs to accomplish the same. In the process, Kohli also became the fastest to 15000 ODI runs.

The two sides will lock horns in the second ODI on September 29 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati,