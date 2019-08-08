Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a lunch date in Georgetown, Guyana where India team is playing ODI series against West Indies.

Anushka Sharma never misses a chance to support husband Virat Kohli, who is leading Team India on a tour of the West Indies. Sharma is currently in Georgetown, Guyana, where India is playing its ODI match against the West Indies and is spending time with her husband. The team is set to play 2 more ODIs in the series.

With both in the same city and on schedule, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a lunch date at Shanta’s The Puri Shop. Virat Kohli shared a story on Instagram, where the couple can be seen posing alongside eatery’s menu.

Virat Kohli captioned the post top meal with my lovely. Undoubtedly, the couple looks fantastic together in casual attire.

Anushka Sharma also put out 2 posts on Instagram in which she shared a picture of a Georgetown street that had Have a Nice Day on two different boards.

Those who follow the power couple would know that this is not the first time Anushka has gone overseas to support husband Virat Kohli. She has been captured in many matches including the World Cup 2019 when she went to England to support Team India. She has also been trolled whenever Virat Kohli has failed with the bat.

In a recent interview, Anushka Sharma spoke about her marriage and shared some experiences with Virat Kohli. She said they often drop and pick each other at the airport. She said the couple does this to snatch moments when life is so demanding for both partners. Sharma and Kohli always give priority to their work.

