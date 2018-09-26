Indian skipper Virat Kohli never hesitate to express his feeling, love for his wife and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma, whether in the field or off the field, the couple is a life goal for millions of people out there. Virat Kohli has now once again taken it to his Instagram and written some lines for the one who gives him the inspiration to against all the odds.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is one ideal celebrity couple which sets major life goals for millions out there. The power couple never hesitates to express their feeling towards each other or appreciate each other success. Now, skipper, Virat Kohli has once again taken it to social media to express his love for his wife Anushka Sharma saying that she’s is the reason for his inspiration despite all the obstacles. Taking it to his Instagram page, Virat Kohli posted a beautiful picture of Anushka Sharma on his Instagram and wrote an emotional message for her soulmate.

Virat Kohli said that the person that inspires him to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides him to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed him inside out and made him realise the power of true love. His strength. His soulmate.

Virat Kohli has recently shared the post and within just half-an-hour of him sharing it, his post has received more than 5 lakh likes and this number is just going soar. Earlier on ‘Tuesday, Anushka Sharma cheered Virat Kohli after the Indian skipper received the highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. After receiving the award, Kohli has become the 3rd Indian cricketer to get this honour.

