Virat Kohli shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen competing with his wife Anushka Sharma in a game where they test who know each other better.

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video in which he can be seen competing with his wife Anushka Sharma where the couple tests out who knows who better. The cricketer and his wife were laughing all throughout the interactive quiz video.

They ask each other questions about their professional and personal lives, and give some hilarious answers, which leave all the fans watching in the comments section in splits.

Anushka showed a great knowledge about cricket, however Virat couldn’t answer many questions about Anushka’s work, and lost the first round, after failing to answer a question about Bollywood. Anushka reveals how she’s the first person to say ‘sorry’ after a fight, while Virat is a bad loser. They both get each other’s favourite exercise right, as Virat likes snatch and Anushka prefers dead lifts.

In the caption, Virat called it ‘the #TakeABreak session’, and session fans to help decide who the winner of the challenge was.

The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat will be playing in the 2020 IPL season. It will be played in the UAE, as the BCCI has recently acquired governmental permission to hold it there. It begins on September 19 and ends on November 10. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. Both the afternoon, and the evening games will be played half an hour earlier than previous years.

