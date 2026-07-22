Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan After India vs England ODI Series, Photos Go Viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to show their devotion to Premanand Maharaj as the married couple visited the famous spiritual guru in Vrindavan. Their rare visit to the country comes after India’s recent tour of England, where Kohli featured in the ODI leg. The former Team India captain played in the three-match series and had positive returns as he scored a couple of half-centuries. Both Kohli and his wife, Anushka, who herself is a famous Bollywood actress, have time and again visited Premanand Maharaj to seek the blessings of the leader.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj







Their recent visit to Vrindavan marks their second visit to Premanand Maharaj in the last three months. Earlier, the couple had visited the spiritual guru in April following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 win. RCB’s IPL win meant that they successfully defended their title and became only the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL titles.

The images of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walking barefoot on a muddy surface are going viral on social media platforms, with users appreciating the power couple for their devotion and passion.

The couple was accompanied by security members of their team on the premises of the ashram. However, notably, neither of their two kids, Vamika and Akaay, was seen with the couple.

Virat and Anushka were in Vrindavan and had met Premanand Maharaj at Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. Numerous pictures of the couple came out with their departure from the ashram and Premanand Maharaj’s blessings. The couple visiting Premanand Maharaj’s ashram several times for spiritual guidance and blessings over a few years is also known to people. Virat and Anushka are currently living in London with their children, but they still go to Vrindavan a lot, thereby making clear the level of their spiritual involvement.

Virat Kohli in India vs England ODI series

Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket after six months did not go as planned, as he was dismissed for five runs in the opening game of the three-match ODI series. He then bounced back strongly with a couple of half-centuries in the next two games. He scored 65 at Cardiff and 74 at Lord’s, but unfortunately for the Men in Blue, they lost both these games and as a result the series as well.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Performance Against England; Reveals Challenges Faced Ahead Of Zimbabwe Opener