Indian skipper Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to change the rules and regulations and allow the wives of the players and support staff to stay with them, say reports.

A BCCI official to reporters that the request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team.

The cricketers’ wives including Anushka (Virat Kohli), Sakshi Dhoni (MS Dhoni), Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma), Ayesha Mukherjee (Shikhar Dhawan) had accompanied them during the limited overs series against England.

But despite the rule, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was seen travelling with the team throughout their tour in England last month.

