Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday scored his 40th ODI hundred against Australia in Nagpur. Kohli also scored his 7th ODI hundred against Australia during the second match. He is the first fastest captain to score 7000 runs in International cricket in 159 innings.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday became only the second man after Sachin Tendulkar to score his 40 one-day international hundreds in the second ODI against Australia in Nagpur. Virat Kohli also became the fastest to reach 9000 runs as captain in International cricket. This also happens to be Virat Kohli’s second hundred against Australia this year. Earlier, Indian captain had scored his last ton against Australia.

Virat is the first captain to have scored around 7000 runs in international cricket matches as Brian Lara had also reached 7000 runs in more innings than Virat Kohli.

Virat took charge of the Indian cricket team in 2017. The captain has made 18 hundreds of his carrier as a captain. Virat has also made 24 hundreds out of 40 hundreds while chasing.

Virat Kohli is already way ahead of third-placed Ricky Ponting (30) in the all-time list of ODI century scorers. He moved a step closer to legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 tons in ODIs.

India won the first match by six wickets against Australia at Hyderabad. This is India’s last ODI series before the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli inspired India to a healthy total of 250 runs against Australia in the second One Day International.

