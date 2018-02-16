Sharing the trailer of his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Instagram, Virat Kohli is feeling totally blown away by the actress' performance. Virat Kohli never leaves a single chance to encourage his wife and his post is a visual proof. A few days back, Anushka Sharma wished her fans a 'Happy Valentine's Day' and the post went viral on the social media.

After giving us chills in the trailer for her upcoming flick Pari, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has received a token of encouragement and love from cricketer- husband Virat Kohli. In his Instagram post, the Delhi batsman has appreciated the performance of his wife, which has left him totally blown away. In his Instagram post, the right-hander wrote: “Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already. Can’t wait.” Virat Kohli leaves no chance to appreciate and encourage his wife. He has also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram account.

A few days back, Anushka Sharma wished her fans a ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’and the post went viral on the social media. In her sweet little post, she shared a beautiful picture with a caption that reads: “In true love, you attain freedom.” Anushka Sharma’s Pari is all set to hit the theatres on March 2. the actress has gone under huge transformation for the role. Taking a U-turn from her usual roles of a sweet-lovely girl, the actress has transformed herself into a ghostly look with blood all over her face and who can forget that dreadful gaze. The movie also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles.

Can’t wait to watch my one and only in an avatar never seen before and I’m blown away already ❤. Can’t wait 😃❤ @anushkasharma @officialcsfilms #PariTrailerhttps://t.co/6zbPAbzlFD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is busy celebrating for the Indian cricket team who has recently won the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa. With the win, he has become the first Indian captain ever to win an ODI series in South Africa. The right-hander scored a fifty and hundred in the 3 Tests and then followed it up with two centuries and a fifty in the ODI series. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married last year`in a hush-hush marriage at a Tuscan resort in Italy on December 11, 2017.