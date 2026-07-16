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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

Virat Kohli’s personal bodyguard has landed in controversy after allegedly abusing an accredited journalist ahead of the India vs England 2nd ODI. The incident has triggered backlash among media members and sparked debate over BCCI rules regarding personal security personnel on official tours.

Virat Kohli's personal bodyguard has been accused of allegedly abusing a BCCI-accredited journalist. Image Credit: ANI and X
Virat Kohli's personal bodyguard has been accused of allegedly abusing a BCCI-accredited journalist. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 09:50 IST

Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy: Fresh trouble lands for Virat Kohli and possibly the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanks to a personal security guard for the legendary cricketer. Before the second ODI of the series, as the Indian players were exiting from the practice session in the team bus, a personal bodyguard allegedly abused an accredited journalist. The controversy erupted when multiple journalists on a tour of England to cover games took to their social media accounts to share what had happened. 

Virat Kohli’s personal bodyguard misbehaves with journalist 



There was a major backlash from a journalist who claimed that Kohli’s bodyguard had shouted at and insulted him. At the time the event was happening, the reporter had a legitimate media pass and was inside the media area. He was filming the departure of the Indian cricket team and was standing with other accredited media personnel and fans.

After Kohli got into the bus, the bodyguard approached the reporter and shouted several times. The reporter had already told the security personnel that he was an accredited media member, showing his official ID card. Yet, it is alleged that the bodyguard replied and carried on with his abuses to protect the former Indian captain.

Will BCCI take action against Virat Kohli?

It is yet to be seen if the BCCI will take any action against Virat Kohli following the bodyguard controversy that erupted ahead of the second ODI between India and England. There are speculations about whether players should be allowed personal bodyguards when traveling with the team. Earlier, it was reported that the Indian board had taken action to ask the players not to travel with personal chefs during official tours. With the BCCI limiting the time spent by family with the players, it is expected that this controversy might not die down soon. 

Virat Kohli eyes comeback in 2nd ODI after 5-run failure

Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket after almost six months was spoiled by Jofra Archer, as the right-handed batter was trapped in front of the stumps having scored only five runs. The legendary batter, having not featured against Afghanistan in the home ODI series, suffered a single-digit dismissal at Edgbaston in Birmingham. As the action now moves to the second game of the series, Kohli would be eyeing a huge score as pressure looms on the senior players for World Cup 2027 participation. 

Also Read: Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Feature In 2nd ODI Against England At Cardiff?

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Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate
Tags: bcciind vs engindia vs englandVirat Kohli bodyguard controversyVirat Kohli journalist rowvirat kohli’

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Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

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Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

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Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate
Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate
Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate
Virat Kohli Bodyguard Controversy Explained: Journalist Abuse Allegation Before India vs England 2nd ODI Sparks BCCI Debate

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