Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin's Record, Becomes India's Leading Catcher In ODIs

Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Catcher In ODIs

Virat Kohli surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin’s record with 157 ODI catches, becoming India's top fielder in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Pakistan.

Virat Kohli Breaks Mohammad Azharuddin’s Record, Becomes India’s Leading Catcher In ODIs


In a landmark achievement during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli has become India’s leading catcher in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli secured his 157th catch, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin’s long-standing record of 156 catches.

This milestone was reached when Kohli caught Naseem Shah at long-off from Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery, contributing to India’s strong performance in the field. Kohli’s exceptional fielding skills have been a cornerstone of India’s cricketing success, and this record further cements his legacy as one of the game’s finest fielders.

The list of top Indian catchers in ODIs now stands with Kohli at 157 catches, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin with 156, Sachin Tendulkar with 140, Rahul Dravid with 124, and Suresh Raina with 102.

Globally, Kohli’s 157 catches place him third among non-wicketkeepers in ODIs, trailing only Mahela Jayawardene’s 218 and Ricky Ponting’s 160 catches.

Kohli’s dedication to fitness and agility continues to set high standards, inspiring teammates and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

ALSO READ: Watch | Hardik Pandya’s ‘Goodbye’ Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam Sparks Buzz in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan India's top fielder Virat Kohli

