Virat Kohli Breaks Record, Becomes The Fastest Indian Batter To Reach 14,000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli once again etched his name in cricket history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The milestone came in signature Kohli style—a flawless cover drive off Haris Rauf. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill continued his sensational form, keeping the momentum going for India. His aggressive approach against Shaheen Afridi neutralized the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma, who was bowled for 20 after a promising start.

Pakistan had their chances but failed to capitalize. A moment of opportunity slipped through when Khushdil Shah misjudged a catch off Gill, leaving Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in disbelief. Mohammad Rizwan, too, could not hide his frustration as India maintained control.

Pakistan’s Early Fightback and Middle-Order Collapse

Pakistan’s bowling unit initially made an impact. Shaheen Afridi got the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Rohit Sharma with a pinpoint yorker. Before that, Rohit had taken on Naseem Shah, dispatching him for a four and a six in consecutive deliveries. However, after the Indian captain’s departure, the team’s batting lineup remained steady, with Gill leading the charge.

Earlier, Pakistan put up a total of 241 runs in 50 overs, experiencing multiple twists throughout their innings. After an early setback with two wickets inside ten overs, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitched together a crucial century partnership, stabilizing the innings. Though they struggled initially, they managed to pick up the scoring rate at key moments.

Just when it looked like Pakistan was regaining control, India’s spin attack led by Kuldeep Yadav, along with all-rounders Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, turned the tide. Kuldeep was exceptional, finishing with 3/40, while Hardik contributed with 2/31 in 8 overs. Without Khushdil Shah’s late knock of 39, even crossing 200 would have been a challenge for Pakistan.

India’s Dominance in the Field

India’s fielding effort was equally impressive, with Virat Kohli registering his 157th catch in ODIs, making him India’s most successful fielder in the format. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja applied relentless pressure, dismissing key batters Rizwan, Shakeel, and Tayyab Tahir in quick succession. Although Harshit Rana dropped Rizwan on 44, Axar ensured the mistake was short-lived by cleaning up the Pakistan skipper in the next over.

After early blows, Pakistan needed a partnership, and Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq provided some resistance before the latter fell to a brilliant direct hit from Axar Patel. The innings gained momentum as Shakeel registered his fourth ODI half-century, while Rizwan also accelerated towards his fifty. However, India’s disciplined bowling attack ensured Pakistan never fully regained control.

As the match progressed, India remained in a commanding position, keeping the scoreboard ticking and capitalizing on Pakistan’s mistakes. With the bat, ball, and in the field, the Men in Blue showcased a dominant all-round performance.

