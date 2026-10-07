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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations: Former India captain Virat Kohli has strongly denied allegations that he was paid INR 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj's ashram in Vrindavan. Kohli's team described the claims made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj, as “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect” and clarified that Kohli's visit was purely driven by his personal faith and respect for Premanand Maharaj.

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says 'All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect'
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says 'All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 12:48 IST

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations: Former India captain Virat Kohli has strongly denied allegations that he was paid INR 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan. Kohli’s team described the claims made by Dinesh Sharma, popularly known as Falahari Maharaj, as “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect” and clarified that Kohli’s visit was purely driven by his personal faith and respect for Premanand Maharaj.

What Did Virat Kohli’s Team Say on INR 5 Crore Claim?

Kohli’s spokesperson issued a statement on Wednesday (Oct 7) in response to the allegation made by Dinesh Sharma, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas. The statement categorically rejected the claim that INR 5 crore was spent to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

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“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” Kohli’s spokesperson said.

Why Did Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram?

Kohli’s team clarified that the former India captain’s visits to Premanand Maharaj are motivated by his personal faith and reverence for the spiritual leader. The spokesperson said Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj purely because of his deep faith and respect for him.

“Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji,” the statement added.

Virat Kohli’s Recent ODI Form

Kohli was recently in action during India’s ODI series against the West Indies, which concluded last week in New Chandigarh. India won the three-match series 2-1 after securing victories in the opening two games, while the West Indies managed a consolation win in the final ODI with their highest successful chase in ODI history.

Kohli played a key role in the series opener in Kerala, remaining unbeaten on 139 and becoming the first batter to reach 15,000 ODI runs. However, he could not replicate that performance in the next two matches, scoring 29 in the second ODI before being dismissed for a duck in the series finale.

When Will Virat Kohli Return to ODI Action?

Kohli is expected to return to action next month when India tour New Zealand for a five-match ODI series. The matches will be played across Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui, with the series scheduled to begin on November 4.

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Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’
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Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

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Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

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Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on Falahari Maharaj Allegations, Says ‘All Reports are False, Baseless and Factually Incorrect’

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