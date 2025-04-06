Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face Mumbai Indians in an electrifying IPL 2025 clash, all eyes are on two of Indian cricket’s biggest stars — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All

"Virat Kohli Breaks Silence on His Relationship with Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All


As Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up to face Mumbai Indians in an electrifying IPL 2025 clash, all eyes are on two of Indian cricket’s biggest stars — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

While Mumbai Indians boast a glittering legacy in the league, RCB are still chasing that elusive first title. Interestingly, the dynamics have flipped this season, with Bengaluru emerging as a more promising side compared to Hardik Pandya-led MI.

Amid the hype and anticipation, Virat Kohli has finally spoken about his long-standing relationship with Rohit Sharma — shedding light on a bond built over 15 years of international cricket.

A Natural Bond Built Over the Years

In a candid video shared by RCB, Kohli reflected on how their connection grew over time.

“I think it’s a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, your learning from each other, you’re kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kind of queries and questions,” Kohli explained.

He added that their shared leadership roles played a huge role in strengthening the trust between them.

“So there’s a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that, you know, we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team, so there were always ideas discussed and more or less, we would end up on the same page in terms of the gut feel of that situation – there is a trust factor and do the job for the team.”

Beyond the Rumors and Headlines

For years, fans and media have speculated about tension between the two icons. From rumors of a fallout to dramatic dressing room tales, there’s been no shortage of speculation.

But Kohli made it clear that the reality is far from the headlines.

He said neither he nor Rohit could have predicted that they’d be playing for India for such a long stretch of time.

Looking back, Kohli expressed gratitude for the journey they’ve shared.

“We have definitely enjoyed our time playing together, so we were able to make our careers long because when we were young, as I said, it was not certain that we would end up playing for 15 years for India.”

He concluded by saying, “The journey for so long and consistently, very grateful and very happy for all the memories, all the moments that we’ve shared and continue to do so.”

ALSO READ: Boom Boom Is Back! Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of RCB Clash

 

