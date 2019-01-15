India beat Australia by 6 wickets and 6 balls spare: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday scored 39th ODI ton of his career at the Adelaide Oval Cricket Stadium. With a total of 64 international tons (ODI and Test), Virat Kohli stands at 3rd position in the list of most number of international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting(71).

India beat Australia by 6 wickets and 6 balls spare: Virat Kohli, the current captain of Indian team is famous for his aggression and consecutive hundreds in and outside the country. In today’s match Virat scored 104 runs in 112 balls and now the cricketer has scored 64 international tons and stands at 3rd position in the list of most number of international centuries after Sachin Tendulkar(100) and Ricky Ponting(71). Kohli has 25 centuries in Test cricket and 39 in one-day internationals. The former West Indian Legend Vivian Richards described Kohli as someone whose batting reminds him of himself.

Kohli made his debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008 and scored his first ton against the same team in Eden Gardens, Kolkata and since then he never looked back and kept on breaking records like he was born playing cricket only. Virat holds many records if counted but here are few which made the complete cricket fraternity applaud for this batsman.

· Virat holds the record of becoming the fastest batsman to score 10000 ODI runs in just 205 innings, bettering Sachin Tendulkar’s 259 innings.

· Kohli just faced 10813 balls to score 10000 ODI runs.

· Virat became the first player to hit 100s in three consecutive innings against two opponents (Sri Lanka and West Indies).

· On 20th August 2018, Virat became the first captain to make 200 runs in a test match for the tenth time.

· Virat Kohli finished the ODI series against South Africa in 2018 with a staggering 558 runs in just six matches at an average of 186 and strike rate of 99. It was a series that saw the Indian captain go from having zero ODI centuries in South Africa to finish as the visiting batsman with the most centuries in South Africa (3- level along with Kevin Pietersen).

· Kohli is the first batsman to score 4 double-centuries in 4 consecutive Test series. This is the longest such sequence going past Rahul Dravid and Don Bradman who have done it in three back-to-back series.

· Virat has the most number of centuries (18) while chasing. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 17 centuries when he slammed a ton against the West Indies in the fifth ODI. Incidentally, Sachin took 232 innings while Virat did it in just 102.

· Virat Kohli is the quickest to score 20 hundred as captain across all formats, in only 93 innings. Ponting took 164 innings and Smith 227 to score 20 centuries as skipper.

· Kohli is the only player to have scored over 15,000 runs at an average of over 50 in international cricket.

· 499: Days between Virat Kohli’s first and sixth double century is the shortest span in terms of days. He broke Don Bradman’s record of 581 days.

With the current pace, Virat is going to break many records in the following years and is surely looking towards winning the world cup under his captaincy.

