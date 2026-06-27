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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend

Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend

Virat Kohli has reported to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for fitness tests after suffering an IPL 2026 injury. The Team India star’s availability for the England ODI series remains uncertain, while CSK youngster Ayush Mhatre shared a photo with him.

Ayush Mhatre and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Ayush Mhatre
Ayush Mhatre and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: Instagram/Ayush Mhatre

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 23:38 IST

Virat Kohli Fitness Update: Before the upcoming month-long England ODI series, India’s leading batter Virat Kohli has availed the services of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for a medical check-up. He had to sit out the three-match series against Afghanistan because of a rare distal semimembranosus tendon tear in his right leg, which he sustained during the IPL 2026 final. Although he was named in the squad for the England tour, Kohli’s participation will mainly depend on his fitness levels. Ayush Mhatre had a good conversation with the ex-captain of India, Virat Kohli.

Interestingly, Virat was the captain of the Indian team in the U-19 World Cup in 2008, and Ayush will be in 2026. Ayush posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption, “An unforgettable conversation with a legend,” and a heart.

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Ayush Mhatre meets Virat Kohli at BCCI CoE

Captain of the U-19 World Cup-winning team, Ayush Mhatre, is presently recovering in Bengaluru after sustaining a hamstring injury while batting for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This injury ruled him out of the competition.

What was said between the two remains a mystery, but it’s fair to assume that Virat Kohli is a major source of inspiration for many young cricket players. Kohli has always been there for new players, guiding them and sharing his deep knowledge of the game. Since younger players often share their experiences with the best ODI batter of all time, Kohli is always ready to help them out. Being in the same dressing room while playing for Mumbai during the Vijay Hazare trophy, Ayush Mhatre is definitely a big fan of Rohit Sharma. He has always admired Rohit as both a batter and a captain, and he even tries to emulate the latter’s pull shot.

IND vs ENG ODI Series: Will Virat Kohli play for India?

Virat Kohli has been selected in the squad for the three-match ODI series against England. The former Indian captain missed the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, where the Shubman Gill-led side completed a whitewash over the visitors. Meanwhile, Kohli’s name in the squad to face England came with an asterisk. The right-handed batter will be required to clear BCCI’s mandated fitness tests ahead of the series. It is understood that Virat is regaining his fitness at the Centre of Excellence and will be recovering before the ODI series in England.

After losing their first T20I match against the Ireland National Cricket Team by 34 runs on Friday, the India National Cricket Team is actually touring Ireland right now. Apart from the T20I series against Ireland, the Men in Blue will go to England for a white-ball tour featuring three ODIs and five T20Is.

Also Read: “We Have To Adapt Really Quick”: Abhishek Sharma Blames Poor Adaptability After India’s Shocking Loss To Ireland In 1st T20I

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Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend
Tags: Ayush MhatreBCCI Centre of ExcellenceBCCI CoEchennai super kingscskhome-hero-pos-4India vs England ODI seriesIPL 2026 finalteam indiaVirat Kohli fitness updateVirat Kohli injuryvirat kohli’

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Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend
Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend
Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend
Virat Kohli Checks Into BCCI’s CoE Amid Fitness Concerns — Chennai Super Kings Young Star Shares Photo With Team India Legend

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