Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli continued his fine form as the right-handed batter notched up sixth consecutive 50+ score in List A format

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 26, 2025 10:32:19 IST

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli continued his white-ball dominance as the right-handed batter struck yet another fifty that he completed in just 29 deliveries while playing for Delhi against a good bowling attack of Gujarat in Bengaluru. Kohli had arrived early at the crease after opener Priyansh Arya was dismissed for 1 off 7 by Chintan Gaja

Kohli started off his innings in a brisk manner and straight away took on the bowlers to stitch a 72-run stand with Arpit Rana. But as Rana departed for 10 off 31, Kohli made a slight tweak in his strategy and began to play with more caution. Nitish Rana joined him at number four. 

The right-handed Indian batter has been in sublime form and this is his sixth consecutive 50+ score in List A. He hit a half-century in the final ODI against Australia away from home and then notched up two back to back centuries against South Africa before smashing a quick-fire fifty in the third and final ODI against the Proteas. 

Kohli then celebrated his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning hundred against Andhra and helped Delhi script a win in the first match of the tournament. He was eventually dismissed for 77 off 61 against Gujarat after getting stumped by Urvil Patel off Vishal B Jayswal.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Fails To Continue Form, Gets Out For Golden Duck Against Uttarakhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture | WATCH

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:18 AM IST
Tags: CricketVijay Hazare Trophy

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

