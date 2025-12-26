Virat Kohli Continues White-Ball Dominance, Slams Quick-Fire Fifty Against Gujarat In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Virat Kohli continued his white-ball dominance as the right-handed batter struck yet another fifty that he completed in just 29 deliveries while playing for Delhi against a good bowling attack of Gujarat in Bengaluru. Kohli had arrived early at the crease after opener Priyansh Arya was dismissed for 1 off 7 by Chintan Gaja.

Kohli started off his innings in a brisk manner and straight away took on the bowlers to stitch a 72-run stand with Arpit Rana. But as Rana departed for 10 off 31, Kohli made a slight tweak in his strategy and began to play with more caution. Nitish Rana joined him at number four.

This version of Virat Kohli is even better than the 2016 version 🥶 pic.twitter.com/un7GCpeL6j — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 26, 2025







🚨 FIFTY FOR VIRAT KOHLI FROM JUST 29 BALLS IN VHT 🤯 – He is absolutely in beast mode, IPL 2026 is going to be scary for bowlers. Boundary hitting version of King Kohli. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/LEBRQpl8lq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2025







Virat Kohli’s fifty moment vs Gujarat.

He scored a fifty off just 29 balls vs Gujarat in the VHT 🤯

53(29), 11 fours and 1 six, SR 182.8* pic.twitter.com/O01EJc6wKG — sonu (@Cricket_live247) December 26, 2025







The right-handed Indian batter has been in sublime form and this is his sixth consecutive 50+ score in List A. He hit a half-century in the final ODI against Australia away from home and then notched up two back to back centuries against South Africa before smashing a quick-fire fifty in the third and final ODI against the Proteas.

Kohli then celebrated his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy with a stunning hundred against Andhra and helped Delhi script a win in the first match of the tournament. He was eventually dismissed for 77 off 61 against Gujarat after getting stumped by Urvil Patel off Vishal B Jayswal.

