Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 35th ODI hundred in style as India crushed South Africa to win the last ODI of the six-match series in Centurion. Virat attributed his success to wife Anushka Sharma after the victory and reckoned it was her moral support that kept him going in the series where he achieved new milestones by amassing a staggering 528 runs in just 6 games.

Virat Kohli was the driving force behind India’s thumping 5-1 series win in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. The Indian skipper blasted three centuries in five games to finish as the top run-getter of the series and was at his lethal best against one of the best pace bowling line-ups in the world on one of the most difficult overseas conditions. He guided his team and at times steered the ship single-handedly to register a historic series triumph after 25 years on the South African soil. He thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for being a pillar of support throughout the tour and encouraging him during tough times.

Virat amassed a staggering 558 runs at an unbelievable average of 186 and an equally stunning strike rate of close to 100 to finish as the top scorer from the series and become the first ever captain to have plundered over 500 runs in a single series. Records kept tumbling as Kohli kept bettering himself with every passing game, from losing first two Tests in a row to bouncing back and winning 4 games back to back including the last Test, Virat was masterful in the series. He not only showcased his heroics with the bat but also impressed with his remarkable leadership which won him accolades from everywhere. It was a wonderful feeling, said Kohli after winning the last ODI and gave the credit to his closed ones and wife Anushka Sharma.

“People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that’s a wonderful feeling,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He was once again on top of his game as he countered the South African bowlers with ease, slamming his 35th ODI century on a land where he had no tons prior to the series. After restricting South Africa on a low key total of 204, Virat notched up his century in style and plundered a flawless 129 (123) with the help of 19 boundaries. His form has left the whole cricketing world in awe of his attacking prowess and the calmness that he brings to the pitch, no matter what the condition is.

“It was a day where I felt really good. Last game, I was not in the right kind of mindset. This is a beautiful place to bat under lights. That’s the idea behind bowling first. I like setting up for the short ball. It was a blessing in disguise, and they kept bowling short. I think the pitch got better to bat on under lights,” said Kohli describing his latest ton against the hosts.

He further went on to explain how he takes pride in captaining his national side and how he plans to make the most of the eight-nine years that he has left in his career. With his supreme fitness and unparalleled work ethics, it would be fair to say, he will be playing for the country for the time he says he will. “I have got eight or nine years left in my career and I want to make the most of every day. It’s a blessing that I am healthy and getting to captain my country,” said Kohli.

After pocketing the ODI series, Virat is already readying his troops for another mouth-watering battle in the upcoming T20 series and reckons the series if far from over for team India as they aim to write history by clinching the T20 series in the Rainbow nation. Talking about the T20 games, Virat said it has been a roller coaster for them so far and they are not expecting things to get easier. “It has been a roller-coaster till now. They have shown great character – especially the two young spinners. Shikhar (Dhawan) at the top, Rohit. The way the series went augurs well for us. We are looking forward to the T20s. The tour is not over yet,” said the captain.