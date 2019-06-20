Virat Kohli crosses 30 million Twitter followers, thanks fans with new video: Virat Kohli has crossed over 30 million followers on Twitter and he has thanked his fans with an epic video.

Virat Kohli crosses 30 million Twitter followers, thanks fans with new video: After becoming the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 ODI runs, Virat Kohli has achieved a new milestone in his life. The Indian Captain has now become the proud owner of over 30 million followers on Twitter and that is something massive for Kohli as well his fans. To express his excitement over the fact, Kohli shared a small video with his fans to thank them for their love and support.

Well, those who don’t know, it was the same video that made several memes during India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Originally, the video was captured when MS Dhoni hit Mitchell Starc for a six during World Cup game against Australia. A month back, Kohli became the first cricketer to cross 100 million followers on social media. Apart from Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most-followed cricketers on Twitter with 29.4 million followers.

also my reaction when we crossed 30 million on Twitter. 👀 Thanks for all the love and support everyone. 🙏🏼😊 #30MillionStrong 💪 pic.twitter.com/TGOrUQvWac — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 19, 2019

Among the most-followed athletes on Twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot with 79.4 million followers followed by Neymar Junior with 43.6 million followers. That’s definitely not it as the cricketer was the only athlete from India to feature in top 100 of the Forbes list of highest-earning athletes. Along with that, he holds the top position in both test and ODIs.

Recently, the Virat and Co. won hearts of million cricket fans in India after it defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India is currently on the fourth spot in the Cricket World Cup points table followed by England, Australia and New Zealand on the first, second and third spot respectively.

