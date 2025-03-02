Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Virat Kohli Dismissed For 11 In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Clash, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Virat Kohli Dismissed For 11 In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Clash, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Virat Kohli dismissed for 11 off 14 balls in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash, leaving fans disappointed. Can he bounce back in the upcoming matches?

Virat Kohli Dismissed For 11 In IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Clash, Leaves Fans Disappointed

Virat Kohli


In a surprising turn of events during the Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and New Zealand, star batter Virat Kohli failed to make a significant impact, scoring just 11 runs off 14 balls before getting dismissed.

Kohli, known for his consistency and ability to anchor innings, couldn’t find his rhythm in this crucial encounter. His early dismissal put pressure on the Indian batting lineup, leaving fans and analysts speculating about his current form.

Image

The match, which had high expectations from Indian supporters, saw Kohli trying to settle in before an untimely dismissal. His wicket was a key moment in the game, as India looked to set a strong total against a formidable New Zealand bowling attack.

Fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment over the star player’s early exit. The hashtags #INDvsNZ and #ChampionsTrophy quickly began trending, with reactions ranging from concern to support for the former Indian captain.

Image

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Kohli to bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches. With his experience and determination, cricket enthusiasts remain hopeful that the Indian batting maestro will regain his touch when it matters most.

Virat Kohli

