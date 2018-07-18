Indian skipper Virat Kohli defended team selection after facing the defeat in 3rd and decider ODI against England. Talking to reporters, Virat Kohli said that men in blues are eyeing the World Cup 2019 and such defeats will help team India to improve the game. Virat Kohli also added that team needs to act together in every department to get the best results.

After losing a 3-match ODI series to England, Indian skipper Virat Kohli defended the team and said that such defeats will help them to raise the game. Virat Kohli said that team India preparing for the 2019 World Cup and the team need to act together to perform better.

Defeats against good teams will tell us about the weakness and area to that needs to be improved before World Cup. Talking to the reporters, Virat Kohli said, “We need to have a good team balance and boys have to act together to get the best result in all departments of the game.”

He also added that we should not rely on one player and the team needs to perform together in all departments of the game. On Tuesday, team India lost the 3rd ODI and one-day series, which stopped the winning triumph of men in blue after 9 international series. Virat Kohli himself missed on a century as he was dismissed by Rashid Khan on the score of 77. Before getting out, Virat Kohli achieved another milestone of his career by becoming fastest 3000 run scorer in One Day cricket.

Opener Shikhar started the innings in his signature explosive style and scored 44 runs off 49 balls with rolling 7 boundaries. While wicketkeeper and senior batsman MS Dhoni scored 42 runs off 66 balls with help of 4 boundaries.

For the English side, Joe Root and skipper Eon Morgan emerged as the heroes, who helped England to win the series. Joe Root marked another ton for his side on 120 balls and skipper Morgan contributed 88 runs off 108 balls with a big six and 8 boundaries.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More