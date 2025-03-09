Virat Kohli Falls Early In Champions Trophy Final, Internet Erupts With Memes

The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final witnessed a shocking moment as Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli departed early, leaving fans heartbroken and meme-makers in overdrive.

The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final witnessed a shocking moment as Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli departed early, leaving fans heartbroken and meme-makers in overdrive. Facing a high-stakes clash, Kohli, known for his big-match temperament, failed to deliver, falling for a cheap score against a fiery bowling attack.

A Stunning Dismissal

Kohli’s early exit came as a bolt from the blue for Indian fans, who had high hopes for their talismanic batter. The ace cricketer was given LBW on Michael Bracewell’s ball. He was looking to work it onto the on-side and was struck in front of the middle and leg.

Internet Reacts With A Flood Of Memes

No sooner had Kohli walked back to the pavilion than the internet exploded with memes and witty reactions. Fans, heartbroken by his early departure, expressed their emotions through humor. From comparisons to past dismissals to exaggerated despair, the memes captured the mood of the cricket-loving nation.

Even The Umpire Couldn't Believe Virat Kohli's Dismissal Against New Zealand

The reaction of New Zealand players and Indian fans after Virat Kohli wicket. – Anushka Sharma went down in disappointment too.

Rohit Sharma also departs

Adding to India’s woes, skipper Rohit Sharma, who was leading from the front with a well-compiled 76 off 83 balls, also fell at a crucial juncture. Sharma was stumped off Rachin Ravindra’s bowling while attempting to charge down the track. His wicket shifted momentum in favour of the opposition, leaving India in further distress and putting pressure on the middle order to rebuild the innings.

Currently, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer are at the crease as India chases a target of 124 runs in 23 overs, with seven wickets in hand. The team is just 124 runs away from securing the prestigious Champions Trophy, and fans eagerly await the moment of triumph.

Playing XI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith.

