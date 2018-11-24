International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday posted an image on Twitter showing Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Australia's Marcus Stoinis engaging in a friendly chat during the washed out second T20 International in Melbourne and asked fans to come up with quirky captions for it.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday posted an image on Twitter showing Indian Captain Virat Kohli and Australia’s Marcus Stoinis engaging in a friendly chat during the washed out second T20 International in Melbourne and asked fans to come up with quirky captions for it. The image generated many responses but what caught everybody’s attention was former Aussie speedster Mitchell Johnson’s comment who also joined in on the fun.

Johnson’s post though drew a mixed response mainly from fans of the Indian captain, it also irked many Indian fans who thought he was poking fun at Kohli. Johnson’s commented that Kohli was asking Stoinis how did he get big muscles, on which one of Indian fans replied how much free time does Michel have on Twitter.

🚨CAPTION COMPETITION🚨 What do you think Virat Kohli is saying here to Marcus Stoinis? pic.twitter.com/0ugBdDUC7J — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2018

How did you get big muscles Marcus 😂 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 23, 2018

Indian fans thought that he was making fun of Kohli and gave him an earful for that

Pic 1 : Virat asking Mitch how much free time does he have on Twitter?

Pic 2 : Johnson be like – This much free time I've in my life to comment on everything…. Such a Nalla (Hindi word) 😂

I know where this joke was intended at pic.twitter.com/1L7K4RYvmo — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) November 24, 2018

Johnson cleared the air that it was meant for Stoinis and not Kohli.

Do you read minds? It is intended for Marcus 👍🏼 — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) November 24, 2018

Stoinis:If we win the T20 series, will u get hurt

Kohli:It would be extremely painful.

Stoinis:You're a big cricketer.

Kohli: ……For u. — SANDEEP (@sirsandeep99) November 23, 2018

Lucky escape today for you guys — Pranay Sinha (@PranaySinha_PS) November 23, 2018

It is worth remembering that Kohli and Johnson do share a history of spats on the field especially during the last Indian tour to Australia in 2014. India are touring Australia on a full tour, India currently being 1-0 behind in a 3 match T20 Series with the decider to be played in Sydney on Sunday.

The 2nd T20I was abandoned after intermittent rains, undoing India’s excellent bowling display that restricted Aussies to 134 for 19 overs. As per the duckworth-lewis method, Indi were set for a target of 90 runs in 11 overs but it was eventually called off after the rains resumed.

