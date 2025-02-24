Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Virat Kohli Fans In Pakistan Celebrate His Century Against Pakistan, Video Emerges

Virat Kohli delivered a masterful century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, leading India to victory and earning unexpected praise. In a rare moment of cross-border sportsmanship, Pakistani fans cheered for the Indian cricket icon, recognizing his brilliance despite their team's defeat.

Virat Kohli Fans In Pakistan Celebrate His Century Against Pakistan, Video Emerges

Virat Kohli delivered a century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, leading India to victory and earning unexpected praise.


Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of cricket’s greatest, delivering a stunning unbeaten 100 off 111 balls to lead India to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. His match-winning performance not only secured India’s triumph but also won admiration from an unexpected source—Pakistani fans.

Pakistani Fans Applaud Kohli’s Brilliance

Despite ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, Kohli’s masterclass was met with widespread applause across the border. Many Pakistani supporters, instead of resenting their team’s defeat, cheered for the 36-year-old’s record-breaking knock, recognizing his sheer brilliance.

A viral video circulating on social media captures Pakistani fans celebrating Kohli’s century at a gathering in the Radisson Blu resort in Murree, Islamabad. The video, shared by journalist Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan of GTV News HD, showcases the overwhelming admiration Kohli commands, even among rival supporters.

Khan posted the video on X, captioning it: “Cricket fans in Islamabad celebrating Virat Kohli’s century.” The clip has since gone viral, further cementing Kohli’s reputation as a cricketer whose appeal transcends national boundaries.

Virat Kohli Draws Admiration Of Pakistani Fans

While Kohli’s performance drew admiration, Pakistani fans voiced frustration over their own team’s lackluster display. Following Pakistan’s heavy defeat in Dubai, many supporters openly criticized their players for lacking effort, fitness, and skill.

“They (Pakistan team) don’t have the required effort, fitness, or skills, that is why we supported India in today’s match,” said a Pakistani fan in Islamabad, seen donning an Indian jersey, in an interview with Reuters.

He added, “We know that they (Pakistan cricket team) cannot match their (Indian cricket team’s) caliber, skills, and form. Virat Kohli was out of form last year, but we knew he would return to his best once he faced Pakistan and hit a century.”

