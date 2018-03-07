Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni face demotion as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has transferred him to the second category of its annual player contract list. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s name falls under the A+ category with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah. While, MS Dhoni, R.Ashwin, Ravinder Jadeja, Murli Vijay and Chitteshwar Pujara come under the A category.

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni faces a demotion as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has transferred him to the second category of its annual player contract list. MS Dhoni is now in the A category, which is the second category for players. Earlier, MSD was on the A+ list of cricketers. The Committee of Administration (CoA) formed by Supreme Court of India has announced the category list of the players for the calendar year (September 2017- October 2018).

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli’s name falls under the A+ category with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaspreet Bumrah. While, MS Dhoni, R.Ashwin, Ravinder Jadeja, Murli Vijay and Chitteshwar Pujara come under the A category. BCCI pays Rs 7 crore to A+ category player and 5 crores to A category player. “The CoA was of the view that the performance and position of Indian Cricket need to be recognised with the fee structure comparable to the best in the world,” BCCI release said.

BCCI official has also announced 2 other categories B and C grade for the international players. KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have been awarded Grade B contracts. who will get Rs. 3 crore each. Group C players namely Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Jayant Yadav will be paid Rs 1 crore each.

Significantly, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami is kept out off all categories after the allegations of torture and cheating by his wife Hasin Jahan.

